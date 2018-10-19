This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings

Much was made of the club’s lack of moves in the off-season but their boss believes it was the right decision.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Oct 2018, 1:45 AM
1 hour ago 124 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4294587

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino insisted he had no regrets over not making an off-season signing, saying he was unwilling to be drawn into adding players for the sake of it.

Spurs have won six of their opening eight Premier League games to sit fifth in the table, just two points adrift of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Their fine start to the campaign has come despite no additions in the off-season, which led to some criticism and questions over the strength of Spurs’ squad.

But Pochettino said the club’s lack of moves was the right decision, pointing to their good start to the season.

“We are always trying to improve our squad because football is dynamic,” he told UK newspapers.

“But if you cannot achieve what you need or want, [making signings] because you need to make happy people or act like all the clubs, I think that is not common sense.

“We showed that we do not care. If we don’t need the players who are available to sign then why are we going to sign? That is the point.

“I was happy and am happy with the squad that I have, we have no regrets. When we started the season with three games that we won and we were top of the table people were talking in a different way, [saying] ‘Oh how clever are Tottenham because they keep all the squad from last season’.

“After we lost some games [it] started to make a big impact in the perception. But I need to remind everyone that is our best start after eight games.”

Spurs’ title credentials are set to be put to the test in the next month and a half, with matches against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to come.

Pochettino said he hoped his squad could stay healthy to get through a busy period.

“It will be a tough month of competition for us,” he said.

“There are a lot of games ahead and it’s so important to have nearly all the squad fit to compete and play and to give options to rotate and share the games.

“We have seven games in four weeks, and it’s so important to have all fit to compete and to give the level that we want.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    After rescuing his career at Man United, Shaw handed improved five-year deal
    BOXING
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie