Pochettino signs Tottenham deal to stay until 2023

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year deal at the club that could see him and his coaching staff stay at the club until 2023.

Pochettino has been in charge since May 2014 and has successfully guided Spurs to a third-place finish in the Premier League this season, assuring the London club would move into their new stadium with Champions League football next season.

There was speculation over the former Argentina defender’s future after he called for chairman Daniel Levy to increase investment in his side in order for Spurs to challenge for major trophies.

It’s understood that Pochettino held positive talks with Levy and that key players such as Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Dele Alli will all commit their long-term futures to the club this summer.

#thfc BREAKING: Poch & his staff have signed new 5-year deals until 2023. He has received assurances from Levy that there will be significant funds to spend this summer to take the club to the next level. A host of key players set to follow. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 24, 2018

In a statement released by the club, Pochettino said he and the chairman are on the same page in their philosophies.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” a statement reads.

“This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.

“Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.”

