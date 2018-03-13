  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Pogba misses out again as Fellaini starts for Man United

The France international is on the bench for tonight’s crucial Champions League clash.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,197 Views 4 Comments
Paul Pogba is on the bench for tonight's match.
Image: Matthew Peters
Paul Pogba is on the bench for tonight's match.
Paul Pogba is on the bench for tonight's match.
Image: Matthew Peters

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho left Paul Pogba on the bench once more for Tuesdayâ€™s Champions League last 16, second leg against Sevilla with Marouane Fellaini making a surprise return instead.

Pogba, who joined United for a then world record Â£89 million from Juventus in 2016, sat out Saturdayâ€™s 2-1 victory over Liverpool due to injury and had been dropped by Mourinho for the first leg in Spain three weeks ago that ended 0-0.

Fellaini only returned from a five-week injury layoff for the final 20 minutes against Liverpool, but is preferred to Scott McTominay in one of two changes from the weekend as Jesse Lingard also replaces Juan Mata.

Marcus Rashford is rewarded for scoring twice on his first Premier League start of the year, while Alexis Sanchez keeps his place despite netting just once in nine appearances since joining from Arsenal in January.

Sevilla make one enforced change from the first leg as the injured Jesus Navas is replaced by Simon Kjaer.

The Danish defender is expected to slot into his natural position in central defence with Argentine international Gabriel Mercado moving to right-back.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David de Gea; Antonio Valencia (capt), Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young; Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic; Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford; Romelu Lukaku

Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)

Sevilla (4-2-3-1)

Sergio Rico; Gabriel Mercado, Simon Kjaer, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Escudero (capt); Ever Banega, Steven Nâ€™Zonzi; Pablo Sarabia, Franco Vazquez, Joaquin Correa; Luis Muriel

Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

