This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market'

The United midfielder is not for sale, according to his agent.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 9:16 AM
10 minutes ago 210 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4271893
Not for sale: Paul Pogba.
Not for sale: Paul Pogba.
Not for sale: Paul Pogba.

MANCHESTER UNITED STAR Paul Pogba is not on the market, according to agent Mino Raiola, who acknowledged the midfielder is “going through a delicate moment”.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain following a reported falling out with under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old refused to rule out a move away from United during the international break in September amid ongoing rumours that he has set his sights on a transfer to Barcelona and Mourinho then stripped the France international of the vice-captaincy  after he seemingly criticised his tactics following the 1-1 draw with Wolves.

And while there have been reports that Mourinho’s time at the club will come to an end soon, Goal understands that the likes of Neymar have been sounding the midfielder over potential moves away from the Premier League side . 

World Cup winner Pogba and Mourinho were captured in a frosty exchange during training last week after the France international was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties.

Pogba also claimed he was banned from talking to the media following United’s Champions League stalemate against Valencia on Tuesday, having made several comments that have been taken as veiled digs at Mourinho.

La Liga champions Barcelona and former club Juventus have emerged as possible suitors for Pogba but Raiola denied the 25-year-old is available.

“I prefer not to talk about him,” Raiola told Rai Sport . “He’s going through a delicate moment, but he’s not on the market.”

Pogba has scored four goals in all competitions this season, including two in the Premier League as United prepare to host Newcastle United on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market'
    'He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market'
    Neville blasts Man United 'an absolute disgrace' after reported Mourinho sacking
    Shane Duffy stars in defence as Brighton down resurgent Hammers thanks to Murray strike
    LEINSTER
    Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
    Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
    'I always do what's best for the team': Leinster save Sexton for Europe
    'I have a sneaky feeling Munster are going to pick them off'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rafael Benitez fined Â£60,000 by FA for questioning referee's red card record
    Rafael Benitez fined £60,000 by FA for questioning referee's red card record
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City – Klopp
    REVIEW
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Ryder Cup star Hatton on course for Alfred Dunhill hat-trick
    Brady throws 500th touchdown pass as Patriots beat Colts

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie