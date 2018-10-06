MANCHESTER UNITED STAR Paul Pogba is not on the market, according to agent Mino Raiola, who acknowledged the midfielder is “going through a delicate moment”.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain following a reported falling out with under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old refused to rule out a move away from United during the international break in September amid ongoing rumours that he has set his sights on a transfer to Barcelona and Mourinho then stripped the France international of the vice-captaincy after he seemingly criticised his tactics following the 1-1 draw with Wolves.

And while there have been reports that Mourinho’s time at the club will come to an end soon, Goal understands that the likes of Neymar have been sounding the midfielder over potential moves away from the Premier League side .

World Cup winner Pogba and Mourinho were captured in a frosty exchange during training last week after the France international was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties.

Pogba also claimed he was banned from talking to the media following United’s Champions League stalemate against Valencia on Tuesday, having made several comments that have been taken as veiled digs at Mourinho.

La Liga champions Barcelona and former club Juventus have emerged as possible suitors for Pogba but Raiola denied the 25-year-old is available.

“I prefer not to talk about him,” Raiola told Rai Sport . “He’s going through a delicate moment, but he’s not on the market.”

Pogba has scored four goals in all competitions this season, including two in the Premier League as United prepare to host Newcastle United on Saturday.

