Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Who ever said that international breaks are boring?

At the end of a turbulent week, on and off the pitch, a new-look Ireland side are in Wroclaw this evening for a friendly against Poland.

After last week’s 4-1 embarrassment in Cardiff, the pressure is very much on Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane. A positive performance, if not a positive result, would be very welcome on the back of the nine goals which have been conceded in Ireland’s last two competitive games.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Ireland will line out, with an international debut for Aiden O’Brien (not that one) and first international starts for both Shaun Williams and Enda Stevens.

Ireland

23. Darren Randolph

20. Richard Keogh
10. John Egan
21. Kevin Long

12. Enda Stevens
13. Jeff Hendrick
7. Shaun Williams
8. Callum O’Dowda
3. Cyrus Christie

14. Callum Robinson
11. Aiden O’Brien

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

