Who ever said that international breaks are boring?

At the end of a turbulent week, on and off the pitch, a new-look Ireland side are in Wroclaw this evening for a friendly against Poland.

After last week’s 4-1 embarrassment in Cardiff, the pressure is very much on Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane. A positive performance, if not a positive result, would be very welcome on the back of the nine goals which have been conceded in Ireland’s last two competitive games.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.