Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage as Ireland attempt to end a turbulent international break on a high note against Poland.
Liveblog
Who ever said that international breaks are boring?
At the end of a turbulent week, on and off the pitch, a new-look Ireland side are in Wroclaw this evening for a friendly against Poland.
After last week’s 4-1 embarrassment in Cardiff, the pressure is very much on Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane. A positive performance, if not a positive result, would be very welcome on the back of the nine goals which have been conceded in Ireland’s last two competitive games.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Ireland will line out, with an international debut for Aiden O’Brien (not that one) and first international starts for both Shaun Williams and Enda Stevens.
Ireland
23. Darren Randolph
20. Richard Keogh
10. John Egan
21. Kevin Long
12. Enda Stevens
13. Jeff Hendrick
7. Shaun Williams
8. Callum O’Dowda
3. Cyrus Christie
14. Callum Robinson
11. Aiden O’Brien
