Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Long-range screamer lights up disappointing night as Ireland humbled by Poland

The Girls in Green were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,646 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4277003
Rianna Jarrett started for the Girls in Green (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Rianna Jarrett started for the Girls in Green (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Poland 4
Republic of Ireland 0

IRELAND WERE HANDED a heavy defeat by Poland in Ostroda this evening. 

After a tight first half, goals from Natalia Chudzik, Gabriela Grzywinska, Ewelina Kamczyk and Ewa Pajor saw the home side run out comfortable winners in the friendly. 

Grzywinska’s outstanding strike was slightly reminiscent of Ian Morris’ hit for Bohemians in last night’s FAI Cup semi-final replay defeat to Cork City.  

Having missed out on qualification for next year’s World Cup despite an encouraging showing, Colin Bell’s side have begun preparations for the Uefa 2021 European Championships campaign next September. 

Experienced duo Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan have both retired from international football recently, while Birmingham City defender Harriet Scott and West Ham striker Leanne Kiernan were absent for this trip. 

Nevertheless, the Girls in Green began with a strong line-up and there was a rare start in attack for Galway WFC’s Aislinn Meaney. 

It was the home side who created the first real chance on 12 minutes, however, as BV Cloppenburg forward Agnieszka Winczo drove a shot just wide of Marie Hourihan’s post. 

Wexford Youth striker Rianna Jarrett had to receive treatment to her head midway through the first half after a clash with Malgorzata Mesiasz but, fortunately, both players were okay to continue. 

On the half hour-mark, a decent attack saw Jarrett tee up Katie McCabe but the Ireland skipper skewed her effort off-target from 20 yards out. 

Indecision from Hourihan nearly handed Kamczyk a golden opportunity down the other end, and Sophie Perry-Campbell did well to snuff out the danger. A blistering counter-attack involving Kamczyk and Pajor then saw the former force Hourihan into a good stop as the home side began to get on top. 

Colin Bell Ireland manager Colin Bell (file photo). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Reading stopper Grace Maloney replaced Hourihan at the break and there were worrying scenes early in the second half as Jarrett, who has overcome three serious cruciate ligament injuries, went down in a heap. 

She was assisted off the field by Ireland’s medical staff, with 16-year-old Shelbourne striker Jessica Ziu introduced. 

And the home side soon went in front as Diane Caldwell was judged to have fouled Winczo in the area, before substitute Chudzik stepped up to dispatch from 12 yards. 

On 70 minutes, they doubled their advantage in some style as the floodgates opened — defender Grzywinska hitting a superb long-range effort that left Maloney rooted to the spot.

Poland goal

Kamczyk got in on the act with a simple finish to make it three and Pajor blasted in a fourth as Ireland completely fell apart. 

POLAND: Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, Aleksandra Sikora, Gabriela Grzywinska (Silwia Matzik 76), Malgorzata Mesiasz (Malgorzata Grec 83), Paulina Dudek, Martyna Wiankowska, Ewelina Kamczyk (Anna Redzia 76), Patrycia Balcerzak (Emilia Zdunek 67), Dominika Grabowska, Ewa Pajor, Agnieszka Winczo. 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Marie Hourihan (Grace Maloney 46); Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Sophie Perry-Campbell (Dearbhaile Beirne 90); Niamh Fahey (Emily Whelan 77), Ruesha Littlejohn (Zara Foley 90); Denise O’Sullivan, Rianna Jarrett (Jessica Ziu 53), Katie McCabe, Aislinn Meaney (Amber Barrett 63).

