This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery

The 24-year-old German threw the ball into Real forward Karim Benzema and it bounced back into the net for the opening goal.

By AFP Sunday 27 May 2018, 7:05 PM
5 minutes ago 144 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4039286
Loris Karius pictured during last night's Champions League final.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Loris Karius pictured during last night's Champions League final.
Loris Karius pictured during last night's Champions League final.
Image: Imago/PA Images

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was subjected to death threats and vile abuse on social media after his costly mistakes condemned his side to a painful Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Karius was at fault for two of Real’s goals in their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

The 24-year-old German threw the ball into Real forward Karim Benzema and it bounced back into the net for the opening goal.

He then allowed Gareth Bale’s harmless shot to squirm through his hands for Real’s third goal in the closing minutes.

Karius was in tears after the final whistle and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt bad for the player he signed from Mainz in 2016.

No Liverpool players went to console Karius, who was pictured covering his face while disembarking the team’s plane when it arrived back at John Lennon Airport on Sunday morning.

Karius had apologised after the match for his mistakes, but that didn’t stop furious Liverpool fans from making sick threats to the keeper and his family.

Posts included a commenter saying he hoped Karius died of cancer, while another read: “I hope your whole family dies” and one even said “I’ll murder your girl”.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police told the Daily Telegraph that officers were investigating the abuse.

“The force takes social media posts of this nature extremely seriously and any offences identified will be investigated,” she said.

“Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated.”

By the time he returned home on Sunday, Karius was still in turmoil as he tried to come to terms with his woeful display in the biggest game of his life.

Without making reference to the abuse, he took to Twitter himself to again say sorry for his nightmare performance.

“Haven’t really slept until now. The scenes are still running through my head again and again. I’m infinitely sorry to my team-mates, for you fans, and for all the staff,” he tweeted.

“I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down.

“As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible.

“It’s even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time.

“Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game.

“I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m a fighter’: Salah confident for World Cup despite shoulder injury>

Molinari triumphs in PGA as McIlroy challenge falls flat>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie