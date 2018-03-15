  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?

It’s the showpiece on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

By Ben Blake Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 6:45 AM
39 minutes ago 485 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3903778
Sam Spinner and Joe Colliver are favourites.
Image: Alan Crowhurst
Sam Spinner and Joe Colliver are favourites.
Sam Spinner and Joe Colliver are favourites.
Image: Alan Crowhurst

WEâ€™VE REACHED ST Patrickâ€™s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival.

That means all eyes will be on the Grade One Stayersâ€™ Hurdle come 3.30pm this afternoon.

12 months ago, Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins combined to claim victory with Nichols Canyon at 10/1. This time around, Walsh was due to ride Bacardys but yesterdayâ€™s injury has ruled him out.

While the Jedd Oâ€™Keeffe-trained Sam Spinner (4/1) is favourite, Bacardys (9/1) will be in the mix along with the likes of Yanworth (11/2), Supasundae (6/1) and Unowhatimeanharry (10/1).

So who do you fancy?


Poll Results:








Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg

Favourites dominating again on day two at Cheltenham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
FOOTBALL
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
Bayern cruise into the Champions League quarters by knocking out Besiktas
IRELAND
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie