Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?

WE’VE REACHED ST Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival.

That means all eyes will be on the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle come 3.30pm this afternoon.

12 months ago, Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins combined to claim victory with Nichols Canyon at 10/1. This time around, Walsh was due to ride Bacardys but yesterday’s injury has ruled him out.

While the Jedd O’Keeffe-trained Sam Spinner (4/1) is favourite, Bacardys (9/1) will be in the mix along with the likes of Yanworth (11/2), Supasundae (6/1) and Unowhatimeanharry (10/1).

So who do you fancy?