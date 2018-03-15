Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?

WEâ€™VE REACHED ST Patrickâ€™s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival.

That means all eyes will be on the Grade One Stayersâ€™ Hurdle come 3.30pm this afternoon.

12 months ago, Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins combined to claim victory with Nichols Canyon at 10/1. This time around, Walsh was due to ride Bacardys but yesterdayâ€™s injury has ruled him out.

While the Jedd Oâ€™Keeffe-trained Sam Spinner (4/1) is favourite, Bacardys (9/1) will be in the mix along with the likes of Yanworth (11/2), Supasundae (6/1) and Unowhatimeanharry (10/1).

So who do you fancy?

