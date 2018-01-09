Laois county board propose formation of second GAA club in Portlaoise

LAOIS GAA HAVE proposed the formation of a second underage club in Portlaoise as part of the county’s new strategy and action plan.

Portlaoise players stand together before the 2015 Leinster club football final Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

A 68-page ‘The O’Moore Rising’ document has been unveiled by the Laois county board, which was overseen by former GAA President Nickey Brennan. The plan runs up until 2020 and makes recommendations across all areas of GAA in Laois.

The most noteworthy proposal is the formation of a new juvenile club in Portlaoise to cater for the rapid population growth in the town. It’s suggested that this new club would act as a feeder team for other clubs in the surrounding area to boost playing numbers.

“While a number of GAA clubs operate in Portlaoise and its environs, the anticipated population increase will afford these clubs an opportunity to increase playing numbers,” the report reads.

“It is with this population growth in mind, that the Strategy Review Committee is recommending the formation of a new juvenile club in Portlaoise, which over time can become a feeder-unit to the other clubs in Portlaoise and environs.”

Portlaoise are the dominant force in the Laois SFC since the turn of the century, lifting the county title 12 times since 2002. They sit on top of the football roll of honour with 33 titles, 17 clear of second-placed Stradbally, while they’ve also won 11 senior hurling crowns.

Portlaoise are one of the two most successful football clubs in Leinster, having won provincial glory on seven occasions – the same amount as Dublin powerhouse St Vincent’s.

With a population of 22,050 at the 2016 census, Portlaoise is one of the largest towns in Ireland that’s operating with just one GAA club.

In comparison, Kildare’s biggest town Newbridge has a population of 22,742 with two senior clubs – Sarsfields and reigning Leinster champions Moorefield. In Westmeath, Mullingar has a population of 20,928 and operates with two senior clubs – St Loman’s and Mullingar Shamrocks, while The Downs are located just outside the town.

The full report can be read here.

