In his pre-match comments, Jurgen Klopp yesterday said his team can compete with the best in this season’s competition.

“I know it already, we can compete with them,” he said. ”I think probably the strongest football team in this moment in Europe is Manchester City and we played them twice already at the highest level.

“The Premier League is a little different but if we meet them, then we could beat them. “The last 16 in the Champions League is quite a message already.

“Now we have to show that we are not only part of the competition, we are quite ambitious. That is how it is and we have to take it seriously.”