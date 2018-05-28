This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents

Goals from Anice Badri and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef saw Tunisia come from behind to draw 2-2.

By The42 Team Monday 28 May 2018, 10:59 PM
25 minutes ago 1,428 Views 1 Comment
Tunisia celebrate Anice Badri's goal against Portugal
Tunisia celebrate Anice Badri's goal against Portugal
Tunisia celebrate Anice Badri's goal against Portugal

EURO 2016 CHAMPIONS Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Tunisia in their first World Cup warm-up match.

Portugal were without star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped Real Madrid to win a third consecutive Champions League title in Kiev on Saturday.

But despite Ronaldoâ€™s absence, Fernando Santosâ€™ side led 2-0 in Braga on Monday, only to be pegged back by the determined visitors.

AC Milan striker Andre Silva headed Portugal into the lead and when Joao Mario fired home a 20-yard drive, a straightforward victory appeared to be on the cards.

But Nabil Maaloulâ€™s men had other ideas, reducing the deficit through a well-placed strike from Anice Badri in the 39th minute.

Amid a raft of second-half substitutions and shortly after a disallowed William Carvalho header, Tunisia then produced a scrappy equaliser through Fakhreddine Ben Youssef to claim an unlikely draw.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui slotted a first-time shot wide in the first minute as Tunisia made a bright start, but Ricardo Quaresma should have opened the scoring.

Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen hit a loose pass straight to the winger, whose first touch let him down, with a subsequent floated finish clearing the crossbar comfortably.

Portugal took the lead in the 22nd minute, though, as Quaresma made amends for his miss.

Quaresma beat his marker on the right wing and delivered a deep cross from which Andre Silva got up highest in the penalty area to send a fine header past Hassanâ€™s grasping right hand.

Khaoui almost levelled immediately but he missed the target again when picked out by Hamdi Nagguezâ€™s low centre from the right wing.

Joao Mario doubled Portugalâ€™s lead before the break, sending a tremendous rising drive into the roof of the net after Tunisia failed to fully clear a right-wing Bernardo Silva corner.

Tunisia replied in the 39th minute, however, Badri rifling past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes after the ball broke kindly for him on the edge of the Portugal area.

A brilliant jinking run from Bernardo Silva saw him hit the post after the break, with the rebound flashed wide of the post by the Manchester City playmaker after Joao Marioâ€™s effort was blocked by Hassan.

Portugal thought they had wrapped up victory when Quaresmaâ€™s free-kick was headed in at the back post by William Carvalho, only for the flag to be raised for offside, with the visitors then snatching the leveller in the 64th minute.

Ali Maaloulâ€™s cross found its way through to Ben Youssef in the box, the substitute striker getting just enough on his scrambled finish to beat Lopes and give Tunisia a huge boost in their World Cup preparations.

Substitute Goncalo Guedes fired wide but neither side looked likely to score a late winner as the match petered out.

Portugal will next be in action against Belgium on Saturday, while Tunisia take on Turkey on Friday.

Three debuts made as Ireland go down to Les Bleus at rain-soaked Stade de France>

After 4 years in international exile, Mario Balotelli comes back with a bang>

The42 Team

