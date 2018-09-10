This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andre Silva nets winner in Ronaldo's absence as Portugal see off Mancini's Azzurri

Portugal’s Nations League campaign got off to a promising start, as they beat Italy 1-0.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:21 PM
38 minutes ago 723 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4228975
Silva celebrates giving Portugal the lead at the LuZ stadium on Monday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Silva celebrates giving Portugal the lead at the LuZ stadium on Monday.
Silva celebrates giving Portugal the lead at the LuZ stadium on Monday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANDRE SILVA STEPPED up and scored the decisive goal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, as Portugal began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Italy to take control of League A’s Group 3.

Fernando Santos accepted Ronaldo’s request to be rested and, while there may have been some pre-match trepidation about their chances without the Juventus star, Portugal went on to dominate Italy in Lisbon.

Roberto Mancini’s men rode their luck in the first half, relying on a goal-line clearance from Andrea Romagnoli and the frame of the goal to keep them on level terms.

League of Nations: Portugal v Italy Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

But Portugal found a way through just after the break – lively Sevilla striker Andre Silva producing a neat finish after a devastating Bruma-inspired counter – and that proved to be winning goal.

Italy looked every inch a team which featured nine alterations from their last outing, as Portugal looked the more coherent and carved them open in the 14th minute, only for Bernardo Silva to play a poor pass into the danger zone instead of shooting.

Romagnoli then had to be alert just before the half-hour mark, clearing Bernardo Silva’s effort off the line after Andre Silva made a nuisance of himself.

Italy were fortunate again a few moments later – Mario Rui’s low cross deflecting off Bryan Cristante and coming back off the crossbar.

Imago 20180907 Italy manager Roberto Mancini. Source: Imago/PA Images

Portugal’s persistence finally paid off three minutes into the second half, with Andre Silva curling into the bottom corner after Bruma’s low cross was deflected into his path.

Bernardo Silva tested Gianluigi Donnarumma with a stinging drive soon after, one of few second-half opportunities, despite Portugal’s dominance.

Yet, Italy rarely threatened to restore parity and Portugal secured a deserved victory.

The42 Team

