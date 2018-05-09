  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'

The 76-year-old Scot was left fighting for his life following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage at the weekend.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 8:02 PM
Alex Ferguson (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE issued a positive update on the health of legendary former manager Alex Ferguson.

The 76-year-old Scot was left fighting for his life following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage at the weekend, prompting a wave of support from the world of football.

However, subsequent reports indicated Ferguson was sitting up and talking to his family following the surgery.

There was more encouraging news this evening as United issued a statement, which read: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Ferguson spent 26 years in charge of United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues, and is widely considered to be the most successful manager in the history of British football.

Many of the football’s most well-known figures, including current United boss Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, have wished Ferguson well in recent days.

