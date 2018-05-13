26 mins ago

There’s a little under an hour to go before we get underway. We’ll be bringing you all the action from across all 10 games in the Premier League.

It’s clear that some of today’s fixtures mean significantly more than others, with Swansea’s clash with Stoke, Liverpool’s battle with Brighton and Chelsea’s encounter with Newcastle all very much top of the agenda.

Here’s a look at all of today’s games, with kick-off in each coming up at 3pm: