Follow the action from all 10 Premier League games on the final day of the season.
There are so many goodbyes today, and amongst them is Yaya Toure who makes his final appearance before departing Man City. It’s also his birthday today… *something, something… I wonder if they got him a cake… something something*
Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only @YayaToure! 👑 #mancity pic.twitter.com/iDBHuNz1sv— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2018
It will also be an emotional day at the John Smith’s Stadium as Arsene Wenger takes charge of his last ever game for Arsenal against Huddersfield. He will be looking to secure a first away win in 2018, after a dismal run of seven consecutive league defeats on the road.
Perched on the other touchline at St James’ Park this afternoon, what a season it’s been for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle. The Spaniard had an up-and-down time of it at Chelsea and would undoubtedly relish ending a magnificent campaign on a high, at home, against his former employers here today.
But will this also be a final showing of a different kind for Chelsea today? Manager Antonio Conte names his team, as the Blues try and snatch a top four finish, but will the Italian be departing Stamford Bridge this summer?
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Barkley, Kante, Bakayoko, Emerson; Hazard, Giroud.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2018
Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/WMXcsEQLBm
Michael Carrick captains Man United as they take on Watford at Old Trafford. It is the 36-year-old midfielder’s final appearance for the club he joined in 2006.
Here it is - our final starting XI of the 2017/18 @PremierLeague season! #MUFC #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/PvLU3Ahnp8— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2018
Here is Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven. A strong starting lineup, with Dominic Solanke named as well as the usual dynamic front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane up front.
📋 Here's the Reds team for our 1000th game in the @premierleague... pic.twitter.com/Rrjm4JrUqu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018
Liverpool players and fans are continuing to arrive at Anfield as the Reds take on Brighton looking to secure Champions League football again next season.
For the final time in 2017/18...#PL pic.twitter.com/WEaPumJxqO— Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2018
There’s a little under an hour to go before we get underway. We’ll be bringing you all the action from across all 10 games in the Premier League.
It’s clear that some of today’s fixtures mean significantly more than others, with Swansea’s clash with Stoke, Liverpool’s battle with Brighton and Chelsea’s encounter with Newcastle all very much top of the agenda.
Here’s a look at all of today’s games, with kick-off in each coming up at 3pm:
- Burnley vs Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace vs West Brom
- Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Brighton
- Man United vs Watford
- Newcastle United vs Chelsea
- Southampton vs Man City
- Swansea vs Stoke
- Tottenham vs Leicester City
- West Ham vs Everton
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Premier League season!
It’s been some journey, hasn’t it? Friday 11 August marked the start of the season — cut to nine months later and here we are.
Man City are champions, Man United have secured second, West Brom are relegated and Stoke are down too.
Still, there’s 10 more games to come — with one more relegation spot and the top four still to be confirmed it’s all to play for. Well, not all. But some to play for.
