LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker

Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off:

 

[] Man United win


Poll Results:




[] Liverpool win


Poll Results:




With half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see today’s games unfolding?

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Shaqiri, Mane, Firmino.

Subs: Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet.

Southampton: McCarthy, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Cedric, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Lemina, Targett, Redmond, Long.

Subs: Yoshida, Davis, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Gunn, Bednarek.

***

Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, Fellaini, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Martial, Andreas Pereira, Young, Romero, McTominay.

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Helder Costa, Jota, Jimenez.

Subs: Gibbs-White, John Ruddy, Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Hause, Leo Bonatini, Traore.

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s featured Premier League games. Liverpool are gunning for an impressive sixth consecutive league win on the hop against Southampton this afternoon and are full of confidence following their dramatic late win against PSG midweek.

Manchester United also got their European campaign off to a winning start, beating Young boys 3-0 thanks to a brace from Paul Pogba, plus an assist from the Frenchman for Anthony Martial. They welcome Wolves to Old Trafford today.

Team news will be along shortly, with kick-off in both of today’s games coming up at in just under an hour’s time at 3.00pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

