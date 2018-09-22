LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker

31 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s featured Premier League games. Liverpool are gunning for an impressive sixth consecutive league win on the hop against Southampton this afternoon and are full of confidence following their dramatic late win against PSG midweek.

Manchester United also got their European campaign off to a winning start, beating Young boys 3-0 thanks to a brace from Paul Pogba, plus an assist from the Frenchman for Anthony Martial. They welcome Wolves to Old Trafford today.

Team news will be along shortly, with kick-off in both of today’s games coming up at in just under an hour’s time at 3.00pm.