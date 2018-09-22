LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield while Wolves make the trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off:
- Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
- ‘It’s great to be back and I just hope we get a win’: Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
- ‘Everyone loves Shaq’ – Klopp says Shaqiri’s time will come at Liverpool
- ‘Wow, that’s a crisis!’: Klopp laughs off Salah’s lack of goals
- ‘Sometimes your face doesn’t fit and mine doesn’t at the moment,’ says Wolves defender Matt Doherty
With half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see today’s games unfolding?
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Shaqiri, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet.
Southampton: McCarthy, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Cedric, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Lemina, Targett, Redmond, Long.
Subs: Yoshida, Davis, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Gunn, Bednarek.
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, Fellaini, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Subs: Bailly, Mata, Martial, Andreas Pereira, Young, Romero, McTominay.
Wolves: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Helder Costa, Jota, Jimenez.
Subs: Gibbs-White, John Ruddy, Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Hause, Leo Bonatini, Traore.
And here are the teams from Old Trafford:
Here are the teams from Anfield:
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s featured Premier League games. Liverpool are gunning for an impressive sixth consecutive league win on the hop against Southampton this afternoon and are full of confidence following their dramatic late win against PSG midweek.
Manchester United also got their European campaign off to a winning start, beating Young boys 3-0 thanks to a brace from Paul Pogba, plus an assist from the Frenchman for Anthony Martial. They welcome Wolves to Old Trafford today.
Team news will be along shortly, with kick-off in both of today’s games coming up at in just under an hour’s time at 3.00pm.
