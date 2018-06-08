This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season

The league won’t go on hiatus, but will feature a scaled down fixture list.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 8 Jun 2018, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,392 Views 3 Comments
When is a break not a break?
Image: EMPICS Sport/PA Images
When is a break not a break?
When is a break not a break?
Image: EMPICS Sport/PA Images

THE ENGLISH FA, Premier League and English Football League have announced the introduction of an annual mid-season break starting during the 2019/20 season.

However, the break will be structured to ensure there are still Premier League matches played every weekend.

The two-week mid-season break will take place in February and feature five Premier League games on the first weekend and five the following weekend.

To facilitate this, the fifth round of FA Cup matches will take place midweek, rather than in their traditional weekend slot while replays have been abolished with extra-time and penalties used instead.

The Championship, League One and League Two will remain unchanged with a full programme of fixtures taking place over the two weekends in February.

