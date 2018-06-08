Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season

THE ENGLISH FA, Premier League and English Football League have announced the introduction of an annual mid-season break starting during the 2019/20 season.

However, the break will be structured to ensure there are still Premier League matches played every weekend.

The two-week mid-season break will take place in February and feature five Premier League games on the first weekend and five the following weekend.

To facilitate this, the fifth round of FA Cup matches will take place midweek, rather than in their traditional weekend slot while replays have been abolished with extra-time and penalties used instead.

The Championship, League One and League Two will remain unchanged with a full programme of fixtures taking place over the two weekends in February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!