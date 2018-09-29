Matt Doherty provides another assist as Wolves beat Saints, while Kane bags brace for Spurs

WOLVES EXTENDED THEIR unbeaten run to five Premier League matches with a 2-0 home victory over Southampton after late goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny.

Cavaleiro came off the bench to score on his first top-flight appearance after combining with Raul Jimenez 11 minutes from time.

Three minutes before the end, Jonny also opened his Wolves account to seal the points following a brilliant cross from Ireland international Matt Doherty.

Meanwhile Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham warmed up for a Champions League clash against Barcelona with a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane

Kane struck twice in Spurs’ 4-0 win in this fixture last season and although Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not match that result on Saturday, the striker’s first-half double was enough to seal victory.

Spurs were without Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris due to injury, but Kane stepped up with a header and a penalty to follow his spot-kick in a 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in their last league fixture.

Elsewhere, Everton picked up their first Premier League win since August after seeing off Fulham 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Cenk Tosun secured only a second victory of the league season for the Toffees and ended a run of back-to-back defeats.

Cenk Tosun celebrates for Everton against Fulham

The win, which leaves Fulham three points outside the relegation zone, extended Everton’s record run of wins at home against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to 22.

Finally, Newcastle United were comprehensively outplayed as their winless start stretched to seven Premier League matches in a worrying 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City thanks to goals from Jamie Vary and Harry Maguire.

Forgiving in both boxes and lacking quality in between, Rafael Benitez’s side failed to ask regular questions of the visitors on Mike Ashley’s first appearance at St James’ Park in 16 months.

Saturday’s Premier League results:

West Ham 3 – 1 Manchester United

Arsenal 2 – 0 Watford

Everton 3 – 0 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0 – 2 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 0 Southampton

