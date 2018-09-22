This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points

Here’s how the five other 3pm kick-offs played out.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 5:34 PM
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored on his 300th appearance.
SERGIO AGUERO SCORED on his 300th appearance for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back from their midweek Champions League disappointment with a resounding 5-0 win at Cardiff City.

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer, who signed a contract extension this week that will keep him at the club until 2021, opened the scoring after 32 minutes.

So often the star of the show, Aguero shared the spotlight on a rainy afternoon in South Wales with Bernardo Silva, who doubled City’s lead three minutes later, and Ilkay Gundogan, who capped a fine performance with a brilliant solo effort.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez scored his first goals for the club with a brace to put the result beyond doubt, and the manner of the victory will have delighted Guardiola after a below-par showing in a 2-1 defeat to Lyon in midweek.

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Man City's Sergio Aguero. Source: Simon Galloway

Newcastle United’s wait for a first win of the season goes on, but they were fortunate to even claim a point in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park as Mamadou Sakho missed a golden late chance for Crystal Palace.

The hosts enjoyed the better of an often-scrappy contest and struck the post in the first half when a Luka Milivojevic free-kick glanced off the head of Jamaal Lascelles.

Sakho was then guilty of an extraordinary miss with eight minutes of normal time remaining, the defender heading wide from inside the six-yard box with the goal gaping after Andros Townsend’s cross drifted over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Wilfried Zaha (centre) is held back by team mates as he clashes with Kenedy. Source: Jonathan Brady

James Maddison scored an impressive free-kick as Leicester City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 in the Premier League, easing the pressure on boss Claude Puel.

Defender Mathias Jorgensen put Huddersfield in front after just five minutes, having failed to score in any of his 38 Premier League appearances last season.

But Kelechi Iheanacho, back in the team as one of three changes from Puel, promptly equalised before Maddison’s moment of quality and Jamie Vardy’s impressive finish proved decisive in the second half.

The home win gets Leicester back on track after a run of two straight defeats, while struggling Huddersfield remain without a victory.

Leicester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - King Power Stadium James Maddison celebrates his brilliant free-kick for Leicester City. Source: Nigel French

Finally, Burnley fired four past Bournemouth to earn their first Premier League win of the season at the sixth attempt.

A double from Ashley Barnes helped Sean Dyche’s men move off the foot of the table, with Aaron Lennon also scoring his first goal for the club.

The Clarets were 2-0 up at the break thanks to quick-fire goals from Matej Vydra and Lennon, with substitute Barnes capping off the win with a brilliant second-half brace. 

Results in full:

  • Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth
  • Cardiff City 0-5 Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United
  • Leicester City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

