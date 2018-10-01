Carbery's long-range try, Ringrose dances through Connacht - the Pro14 highlights

THE FIRST INTER-PRO bragging rights of the season went to Leinster and Munster over the weekend, as the defending Guinness Pro14 champions laid down a serious marker in Galway, while Munster romped to a record win over Ulster.

Among the highlights was Garry Ringrose’s glorious virtuoso score at the Sportsground, a try which set Leinster firmly on their way to victory over Connacht, while Joey Carbery produced another man-of-the-match display in the number 10 jersey.

The out-half’s 62nd-minute long-range try, as he plucked Alex Wootton’s speculative offload out of the air one-handed before slaloming his way home from 40 yards was the standout moment at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

You can catch all the action from round five below.

Cardiff Blues 24-21 Cheetahs

Edinburgh 31-30 Benetton

Zebre 8-22 Ospreys

Connacht 3-20 Leinster

Scarlets 54-14 Southern Kings

Glasgow 29-13 Dragons

Munster 64-7 Ulster

