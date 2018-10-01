This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery's long-range try, Ringrose dances through Connacht - the Pro14 highlights

Catch up on all the Pro14 inter-pro action here.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 1 Oct 2018, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,071 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4262955

THE FIRST INTER-PRO bragging rights of the season went to Leinster and Munster over the weekend, as the defending Guinness Pro14 champions laid down a serious marker in Galway, while Munster romped to a record win over Ulster.

Among the highlights was Garry Ringrose’s glorious virtuoso score at the Sportsground, a try which set Leinster firmly on their way to victory over Connacht, while Joey Carbery produced another man-of-the-match display in the number 10 jersey.

The out-half’s 62nd-minute long-range try, as he plucked Alex Wootton’s speculative offload out of the air one-handed before slaloming his way home from 40 yards was the standout moment at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

You can catch all the action from round five below.

Cardiff Blues 24-21 Cheetahs

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 31-30 Benetton 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 8-22 Ospreys

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Connacht 3-20 Leinster 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 54-14 Southern Kings

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Glasgow 29-13 Dragons

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 64-7 Ulster 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    MUNSTER
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Out-of-sorts Sanchez a prime example of Man United's growing problems
    Out-of-sorts Sanchez a prime example of Man United's growing problems
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie