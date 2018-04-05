  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 5 April, 2018
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros

The provincial derbies will be shown back-to-back on TG4.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,587 Views 1 Comment
Connacht will host Leinster in Galway on the final weekend.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

THE END-OF-SEASON inter-provincial derbies will be shown live on TG4, with the Pro14 this afternoon confirming kick-off times and TV details for the final round of regular season fixtures.

All seven Pro14 games will be played on Saturday 28 April as the race for the playoffs and European qualification reaches a climax, with Connacht hosting Leinster in Galway and Munster facing Ulster at Thomond Park.

Kieran Keaneâ€™s men â€” who face a season-defining game against Ospreys this Friday â€” will end their regular season campaign against Leinster at the Sportsground, with TG4 carrying live coverage of the round 21 clash which kicks off at 3.05pm.

Immediately after, Johann van Graanâ€™s Munster go head-to-head with Ulster in Limerick with that game scheduled to kick off at 5.35pm.

The South African derby between Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs will kick off an eight-hour window of Pro14 action which will end that evening in the Scottish capital where Edinburgh host Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield.

The Pro14 playoffs will begin on 4 May with the quarter-final stages and the semi-finals are then scheduled to take place on 18 May.

The two teams who emerge from these fixtures will meet in the Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 26 May.

Pro14 round 21 fixtures:

Saturday 28 April

  • Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs, 2pm
  • Dragons v Scarlets, 3.05pm, BB2 Wales
  • Connacht v Leinster, 3.05pm, TG4
  • Benetton Rugby v Zebre, 5pm
  • Munster v Ulster, 5.35pm, TG4
  • Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, 5.35pm
  • Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Connacht make 7 changes for crucial game for their Champions Cup prospects

Ireland U20 prop Oâ€™Toole starts alongside returning Rory Best in Edinburgh

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

