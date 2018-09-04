All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster, Munster and Ulster get up and running

THERE WERE LATE wins for Leinster and Ulster on the opening weekend of the Guinness Pro14 season, but Connacht fell on the other side of the ledger as they succumbed to a sickening last-gasp, one-point defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Galway.

Munster, meanwhile, hit the ground running in their seasonal opener with a six-try rout of Cheetahs at Thomond Park, with Joey Carbery among those to make his debut for the southern province.

Ospreys, Zebre and Benetton were also victorious in round one, and you can catch match highlights from all six games from last weekend below.

Cardiff Blues 32-33 Leinster

Ospreys 17-13 Edinburgh

Zebre 32-16 Southern Kings

Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors

Munster 38-0 Cheetahs

Ulster 15-13 Scarlets

Dragons 17-21 Benetton

