Monday 17 September, 2018
Zebre's stunning comeback win and all the weekend's Pro14 highlights

The Italians came from three tries down to record a famous victory over Cardiff on Saturday evening.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 17 Sep 2018, 2:33 PM
Zebre celebrate their comeback win.
Image: Federico Matteucci/INPHO
Zebre celebrate their comeback win.
Zebre celebrate their comeback win.
Image: Federico Matteucci/INPHO

AFTER THE DISAPPOINTMENT of away defeats last weekend, both Munster and Leinster enjoyed home comforts in round three of the Guinness Pro14 as they cruised to bonus-point victories.

A fully-loaded Munster outfit flexed their muscle to run seven tries past the Ospreys at Musgrave Park on Friday night, with Joey Carbery marking his first start in red with a maiden try.

There were also big performances from the likes of Chris Cloete, Peter O’Mahony, Arno Botha and Darren Sweetnam, as Johann van Graan’s side rebounded impressively from their defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

Leinster, meanwhile, stormed past the Dragons at the RDS on Saturday evening thanks to a much-improved display from the defending champions, as their returning internationals helped them to a 52-10 win.

Jamison Gibson-Park crossed twice during a man-of-the-match performance, while Josh van der Flier marked his long-awaited return with an exceptional display, embellished further by a try of his own. 

And in South Africa, Ulster maintained their 100% start to the campaign as late tries saw them beat the Southern Kings in comfortable fashion, but the failure to collect a bonus point frustrated head coach Dan McFarland.

Connacht did at least leave Murrayfield with a losing bonus point on Friday night as a spirited second half comeback from Andy Friend’s men meant they had something to show for their efforts in defeat.

Catch all the Pro14 action below, including a classic between Scarlets and Benetton and an incredible comeback from Zebre as they stunned Cardiff in Italy.

Edinburgh 17-10 Connacht

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 49-13 Ospreys

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Leinster 52-10 Dragons

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 38-29 Benetton

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cheetahs 24-52 Glasgow Warriors

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 26-24 Cardiff Blues

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 7-28 Ulster  

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

