Lowe's acrobatics, referee controversy and a famous Connacht win - Pro14 highlights

ONE OF THE striking takeaways from the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night was just how strong Leinster’s depth chart is, not that we really needed a reminder.
In making 11 changes in personnel, Leo Cullen struck the right balance between resting key players and having enough firepower in his ranks to further enhance the eastern province’s supremacy over their southern rivals.
There was no shortage of inter-pro drama at Lansdowne Road, as the marquee fixture was played with a feisty edge in front of a near-capacity crowd, while Connacht recorded a famous win of their own on Friday night.
In his first attempt, Andy Friend masterminded a memorable victory over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium, as Connacht ended a 58-year wait for a win in Belfast.
Catch up with all the round six inter-pro action below, as well as the other Pro14 games from the weekend.
Edinburgh 37-21 CheetahsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Glasgow 36-8 ZebreSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ulster 15-22 ConnachtSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Scarlets 20-17 OspreysSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Dragons 15-23 Cardiff BluesSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Leinster 30-22 MunsterSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Benetton 28-5 Southern KingsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS