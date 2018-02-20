  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After over 100 career goals, Irish striker returns from New Zealand to join Galway United

Danny Furlong has linked up with Shane Keegan’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 10:36 PM
3 hours ago 4,598 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3862899
Danny Furlong has joined Galway United.
Image: Vinny O'Connor
Danny Furlong has joined Galway United.
Danny Furlong has joined Galway United.
Image: Vinny O'Connor

DANNY FURLONG HAS joined Galway United ahead of the 2018 First Division season.

The deal, which is subject to international clearance, is a major coup for Shane Keegan’s side, with the striker having scored 114 career goals since making his debut for Wexford Youths in 2008.

Keegan knows Furlong well from their time together at Wexford Youths, with the Rosslare native scoring 30 goals to help the side claim the First Division title in 2015.

The 28-year-old previously had spells at Cork City and Waterford United, and has spent the last two seasons in the New Zealand top-tier with Southern United.

“Danny is at an age now when his prime years are ahead of him, so I think we’re getting him at a good time,” Keegan told Galway’s official website.

It’s a very different and new challenge for him, obviously we know each other inside out, we had that fantastic year where we won the First Division and he scored 30 league goals, that was a phenomenal return. He knows where the back of the net is. He’s proven it time and time again, particularly in this division, how lethal he can be.

“The squad was shaping up really well, but we were probably a little bit light in the final third of the pitch, particularly in and around the 18-yard box and that’s Danny’s game, being there when the ball drops and putting it in the back of the net, that’s what he’s best at.

“We’ve got a lot of creativity in the team and we have plenty of players that can create chances. Danny’s job will be to be in and around the box and to get on the end of those chances and that’s what he’s a natural at doing.”

Furlong added: “I was enjoying my time in New Zealand, but Shane got in touch with me and there was a big decision to be made and it’s one I’m delighted with.

“The lads in the dressing room have made me feel very welcome since I came in over the last few days. The excitement around Galway about getting back into the Premier Division attracted me, that’s top of my agenda, to help the club to get back where they belong.

“I worked with Shane for about four years at Wexford Youths and I really enjoyed my time there. I banged in a few goals under him and I like the way his teams play. Shane is a really good manager and one that I enjoyed working under, so as soon as he rang, my decision was an easy one.

There are some very strong teams in the First Division this year, it’s going to be a lot tougher than previous years. The squad that Shane has assembled is a good one. If we work hard enough and dig out results, we’ll definitely be up there.

“I’m really looking forward to Friday night and playing in front of a good Galway crowd. The atmosphere is something that I’ve missed while I was out in New Zealand. It would be nice to see a good turnout and hopefully we’ll pick up the three points,”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8>

Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie