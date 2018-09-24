Uefa orders 'further investigation' of PSG over financial fairplay

UEFA HAS ORDERED accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit “for further investigation”.

European football’s governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club’s spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record €222 million.

Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for €180 million.

In June, Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.

Uefa said on Monday the case had now been referred “back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation”.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!