This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 8 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing

Goncalo Guedes was the star of the show as Portugal eased past Algeria.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,059 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4059180
Goncalo Guedes celebrates a goal for Portugal.
Goncalo Guedes celebrates a goal for Portugal.
Goncalo Guedes celebrates a goal for Portugal.

GONCALO GUEDES IMPRESSED with an eye-catching brace in Cristiano Ronaldo’s 150th international appearance as Portugal brushed aside Algeria 3-0 in a routine World Cup warm-up.

In his first appearance of any kind since Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League final, Ronaldo threatened regularly in his 74 minutes but was forced to take a back seat to the eye-catching Guedes.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, who is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League side Wolves, netted either side of half-time to give Portugal a timely confidence boost eight days out from their opening Group B clash against Spain.

Guedes’ brace sandwiched a first international goal for Bruno Fernandes, the 23-year-old heading in a superb Ronaldo cross amid driving rain in the 37th minute.

That, though, was to prove the Madrid man’s greatest contribution in his milestone match, with opposition goalkeeper Abdelkader Salhi offering able resistance to the 33-year-old.

And while Algeria otherwise offered little in the way of the challenges the European champions can expect to face in Russia, Fernando Santos will be no less relieved to have ended a three-match winless run at just the right time.

Portugal’s early command of possession illustrated the gulf in class and the inevitable opener arrived in the 17th minute.

Bernardo Silva cleverly nodded William Carvalho’s lofted pass into the path of the fast-arriving Guedes, who made no mistake with a simple low finish.

Source: Agressive/YouTube

Ronaldo looked likely to double the advantage in quick time when Fernandes released him into the area, but Salhi was quick off his line to divert the left-footed finish.

Instead, he turned provider for Fernandes eight minutes before the break, curling a delightful cross in from the left that invited the Sporting midfielder to head home.

Ronaldo remained on the pitch after the interval and could have scored from either of two promising opportunities, only to be denied by the confident Salhi on both occasions.

The mounting chances eventually resulted in a third in the 55th minute as left-back Raphael Guerreiro’s measured cross was met by a thumping Guedes header.

Frustration would only grow for Ronaldo when he misjudged an acrobatic volley attempt on the hour and that was to prove his final chance at getting on the scoresheet, with Andre Silva introduced in his place with 16 minutes remaining.

Any hint of a rout disappeared with his withdrawal as Portugal appeared content to begin fixing their focus on the all-important clash with Spain on June 15 that will go a long way to shaping Group B.

The hosts did have the ball in the net one final time through Joao Mario, only for the VAR to chalk off the goal due to a handball in the lead-up from Guedes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Worry for Brazil as Man United’s new €60 million signing suffers ankle trauma>

‘Sometimes things just don’t work out’ – former Goalkeeper of the Year leaves Sligo>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
IRELAND
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
'A massive opportunity missed' - IRFU turn down offer of women's Test series in Australia
'You want your captain to lead by example and there's no better man'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie