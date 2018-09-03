Incredible Quagliarella goal rounds off Ancelotti's first Serie A defeat at Napoli

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella after last night's 3-0 win over Napoli. Source: Imago/PA Images

AFTER STARTING LIFE as Napoli manager with Serie A wins over Lazio and AC Milan, Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first league defeat in Genoa last night.

Napoli trailed 2-0 at the interval against Sampdoria following a brace from Gregoire Defrel, but it was the third and final goal which will live long in the memory.

Bartosz Bereszyński’s cross from the right was directed at Fabio Quagliarella, and the 35-year-old Italian striker’s first-time finish was a sight to behold.

We have had some amazing goals on Eleven today, but this might be the cleverest of the lot. Stand up, @FQuagliarella27. It's @sampdoria 3, @sscnapoli 0, and you can catch the last 15 minutes on our Facebook Live. #SerieA #PureFootball pic.twitter.com/2QpQIDdcZQ — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) September 2, 2018

As a native of Naples and a former Napoli player, Quagliarella managed to suppress any urge to celebrate after producing such a magical strike.

Impressive restraint from the Italian international, who may now find himself in the running for next year’s Puskas Award.

Bellissimo!

