Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
'He's the ultimate professional' - Connacht tie South African-born lock Roux down to new deal

The 27-year-old Ireland international has signed up until the end of 2020/21.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 1:22 PM
Roux training at the Sportsground today.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED a two-year contract extension for Quinn Roux. 

The South African-born lock, who joined from Leinster in 2015 having previously played for the Stormers and Western Province, has agreed to stay on until the end of 2020/21 season. 

27-year-old Roux has appeared 85 times for the province and helped them win the Pro12 in 2016.

Having made his Ireland debut against his country of birth in that same year, he has gone on to earn six international caps under Joe Schmidt. 

“Quinn has been a massive player for Connacht,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend. “He is the ultimate professional and is unrelenting in his preparation and his attention to detail.

As one of the established players in the squad he is leading by example both on and off the field. His signing is another huge boost for us and I have no doubt that Quinn will be a key player for us in the seasons ahead.”

Roux added: “I am delighted to be extending my contract with Connacht. I have enjoyed my time in the Sportsground and believe that we are capable of bringing further success to the province in the seasons ahead.

“My time here has also led to my international debut which I am hugely proud of. I am looking forward to the next two seasons with Connacht and hope to continue to establish myself as a part of the Irish squad.”

