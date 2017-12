An easy one to start. Who won it out? England New Zealand

Canada France

Who was top scorer at the tournament? Kendra Cocksedge Emily Scarratt

Romane Menager Portia Woodman

Where did hosts Ireland finish in the end? 6th 7th

8th 9th

Niamh Briggs was ruled out just before the tournament. Who replaced her as Ireland captain? Claire Molloy Nora Stapleton

Lindsay Peat Ciara Griffin

Tom Tierney's Ireland beat which of the following sides in their opening clash? Australia Japan

France Wales

Where did the final take place? UCD Bowl Kingspan Stadium

Thomond Park Aviva Stadium

What's the head coach's name that oversaw England in the tournament? Steven Middleton Simon Middleton

Simon Easterby Steven Jones

Which of the following Ireland players went into the WRWC uncapped? Nicole Cronin Larissa Muldoon

Claire McLaughlin Eimear Considine

Who did France beat in the bronze final to finish 3rd? Australia Spain

Italy USA