This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Paul Dollery Friday 27 Jul 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,378 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4151723

After a season at Sunderland, Ireland international defender Marc Wilson has joined which club?
INPHO
Sheffield United
Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers
Preston North End
Who will be Leinster's opponents when they begin their Guinness Pro14 title defence on 31 August?
INPHO
Munster
Cardiff Blues

Zebre
Edinburgh
Dan Martin missed out on securing his third Tour de France stage win by finishing second to which rider on Wednesday?
PA
Geraint Thomas
Chris Froome

Tom Dumoulin
Nairo Quintana
The final round of group games in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship takes place this weekend, but which one of these teams has not yet booked their quarter-final place?
INPHO
Monaghan
Galway

Westmeath
Kerry
Eamon Dunphy, who announced this week that he's leaving his role with RTÉ, once described which player as "a cod"?
PA
Roy Keane
PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo

PA
Lionel Messi
PA
Mark Fish
By how many strokes did Francesco Molinari win the 2018 Open Championship?
PA
1
2

3
4
The Ireland women's team secured a best-ever finish of sixth place at the Sevens Rugby World Cup, but in which US city was the tournament held?
INPHO
San Diego
Denver

San Francisco
Dallas
After he avoided a jail term at Brooklyn Criminal Court, Conor McGregor is "likely" - according to his manager - to take on which fighter when he returns to UFC action?
PA
Nate Diaz
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jose Aldo
Tony Ferguson
Which Corkman is being tipped to succeed Derek McGrath as Waterford senior hurling manager?
INPHO
Pat Ryan
Diarmuid O'Sullivan

Mickey O'Connell
Pat Mulcahy
Race walker Rob Heffernan, who announced his retirement yesterday, won a World Championship gold medal in 2013 in which city?
INPHO
Berlin
London

Prague
Moscow
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Wolves goalkeeper retires after year-long battle with leukemia
Wolves goalkeeper retires after year-long battle with leukemia
Monaco complete five-year deal for Russia's 22-year-old World Cup star
Everton cut their losses and sell Dutch midfielder Klaassen to German club after disastrous spell
EUROPA LEAGUE
Hoban says spitting incident sparked red card confusion
Hoban says spitting incident sparked red card confusion
Entertaining first leg between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca leaves Europa League tie in the balance
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
DUNDALK
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'The league is always our priority but Europe is the pinnacle of your career'
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
PREMIER LEAGUE
People can say I'm fat but I'm built like Wayne Rooney - Shaw ready to silence critics
People can say I'm fat but I'm built like Wayne Rooney - Shaw ready to silence critics
17-year-old midfielder scores stunning goal but Arsenal go down to Atleti on penalties
'I'm enjoying myself more here' - Mkhitaryan happier after escaping Mourinho

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie