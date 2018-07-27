Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

After a season at Sunderland, Ireland international defender Marc Wilson has joined which club? INPHO Sheffield United Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers Preston North End

Who will be Leinster's opponents when they begin their Guinness Pro14 title defence on 31 August? INPHO Munster Cardiff Blues

Zebre Edinburgh

Dan Martin missed out on securing his third Tour de France stage win by finishing second to which rider on Wednesday? PA Geraint Thomas Chris Froome

Tom Dumoulin Nairo Quintana

The final round of group games in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship takes place this weekend, but which one of these teams has not yet booked their quarter-final place? INPHO Monaghan Galway

Westmeath Kerry

Eamon Dunphy, who announced this week that he's leaving his role with RTÉ, once described which player as "a cod"? PA Roy Keane PA Images Cristiano Ronaldo

PA Lionel Messi PA Mark Fish

By how many strokes did Francesco Molinari win the 2018 Open Championship? PA 1 2

3 4

The Ireland women's team secured a best-ever finish of sixth place at the Sevens Rugby World Cup, but in which US city was the tournament held? INPHO San Diego Denver

San Francisco Dallas

After he avoided a jail term at Brooklyn Criminal Court, Conor McGregor is "likely" - according to his manager - to take on which fighter when he returns to UFC action? PA Nate Diaz Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jose Aldo Tony Ferguson

Which Corkman is being tipped to succeed Derek McGrath as Waterford senior hurling manager? INPHO Pat Ryan Diarmuid O'Sullivan

Mickey O'Connell Pat Mulcahy