Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

On Sunday, Bernard Brogan returned for Dublin six months after suffering a devastating ACL injury. When was he crowned Footballer of the Year though? 2009 2010

2011 2013

Who was this week named as Leinster's new captain? Rhys Ruddock Rob Kearney

Cian Healy Johnny Sexton

Why did Oliver Dingley not take part in the 3M springboard diving event at the European Championships in Edinburgh? He was disqualified Injury

Illness There was a problem with registration

Referee James McGrath hit the headlines this week as he quit after not being picked for the All-Ireland final. What county is he from? Clare Dublin

Carlow Westmeath

Who scored Celtic's goal in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens? Kieran Tierney Callum McGregor

Leigh Griffiths Moussa Dembele

Thomas Barr secured historic European bronze for Ireland on Thursday but what is his club? Menapians AC Waterford AC

Limerick AC Ferrybank AC

Shamrock Rovers' teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu reportedly struck a deal with Manchester City this week. What age is he? 15 16

17 18

RTÉ have announced an exciting new series following five female sports stars. Who of the following is not included? Aishling Moloney Phil Healy

Nicci Daly Sarah Carey

Tipperary's full-forward scored 1-9 as they booked their All-Ireland U21 hurling final spot. What's his name? Mark Kehoe Jake Morris

Ger Browne Mark Morris