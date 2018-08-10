TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
On Sunday, Bernard Brogan returned for Dublin six months after suffering a devastating ACL injury. When was he crowned Footballer of the Year though?
2009
2010
2011
2013
Who was this week named as Leinster's new captain?
Rhys Ruddock
Rob Kearney
Cian Healy
Johnny Sexton
Why did Oliver Dingley not take part in the 3M springboard diving event at the European Championships in Edinburgh?
He was disqualified
Injury
Illness
There was a problem with registration
Referee James McGrath hit the headlines this week as he quit after not being picked for the All-Ireland final. What county is he from?
Clare
Dublin
Carlow
Westmeath
Who scored Celtic's goal in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens?
Kieran Tierney
Callum McGregor
Leigh Griffiths
Moussa Dembele
Thomas Barr secured historic European bronze for Ireland on Thursday but what is his club?
Menapians AC
Waterford AC
Limerick AC
Ferrybank AC
Shamrock Rovers' teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu reportedly struck a deal with Manchester City this week. What age is he?
15
16
17
18
RTÉ have announced an exciting new series following five female sports stars. Who of the following is not included?
Aishling Moloney
Phil Healy
Nicci Daly
Sarah Carey
Tipperary's full-forward scored 1-9 as they booked their All-Ireland U21 hurling final spot. What's his name?
Mark Kehoe
Jake Morris
Ger Browne
Mark Morris
Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran was named goalkeeper of the World Cup after Sunday's final. What county does she hail from?
Donegal
Antrim
Down
Derry
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (5)