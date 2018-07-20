Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 20 Jul 2018, 5:00 PM
5 hours ago 16,471 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4138755

1. The Open got underway in Carnoustie this week. Who is the defending champion?
Henrik Stenson
Jordan Spieth

Zach Johnson
Matt Kuchar
2. France beat Croatia on Sunday to win the World Cup. Who was given the Golden Ball for best player at this summerâ€™s competition?
Kylian MbappÃ©
N'Golo KantÃ©

Dejan Lovren
Luka Modric
3. Cork footballer Colm Oâ€™Neill announced his retirement this week. What recurring injury has forced the 29-year-old to call it a day?
Hamstring
Foot

Knee
Achilles
4. Michael Duffy scored a wonder volley for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn on Thursday. Which county does the talented winger come from?
Derry
Louth

Leitrim
Mayo
5. Which Galway footballer suffered a double leg-break during their Super 8s win over Kerry at Croke Park?
Thomas Flynn
Johnny Heaney

Paul Conroy
Ian Burke
6. Usain Bolt emerged as a shock target for which Australian A-League club this week?
Perth Glory
Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
7. Who became the first yellow jersey wearer since disgraced Lance Armstrong to triumph on the legendary Alpe dâ€™Huez?
Geraint Thomas
Tom Dumoulin

Chris Froome
Romain Bardet
8. Allison became the most expensive goalkeeper ever when he signed for Liverpool for â‚¬72 million. Who is the second most expensive?
Gianluigi Buffon
Manuel Neuer

Ederson
Samir HandanoviÄ‡
9. Former Welsh international Sam Warburton announced his retirement this week. How old is the ex-Lions captain?
28
29

30
31
10. Phil Healy made Irish history by breaking the womenâ€™s record for which race on Monday?
100m
200m

1500m
3000m
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

