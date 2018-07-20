Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. The Open got underway in Carnoustie this week. Who is the defending champion? Henrik Stenson Jordan Spieth

Zach Johnson Matt Kuchar

2. France beat Croatia on Sunday to win the World Cup. Who was given the Golden Ball for best player at this summerâ€™s competition? Kylian MbappÃ© N'Golo KantÃ©

Dejan Lovren Luka Modric

3. Cork footballer Colm Oâ€™Neill announced his retirement this week. What recurring injury has forced the 29-year-old to call it a day? Hamstring Foot

Knee Achilles

4. Michael Duffy scored a wonder volley for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn on Thursday. Which county does the talented winger come from? Derry Louth

Leitrim Mayo

5. Which Galway footballer suffered a double leg-break during their Super 8s win over Kerry at Croke Park? Thomas Flynn Johnny Heaney

Paul Conroy Ian Burke

6. Usain Bolt emerged as a shock target for which Australian A-League club this week? Perth Glory Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle Jets Melbourne Victory

7. Who became the first yellow jersey wearer since disgraced Lance Armstrong to triumph on the legendary Alpe dâ€™Huez? Geraint Thomas Tom Dumoulin

Chris Froome Romain Bardet

8. Allison became the most expensive goalkeeper ever when he signed for Liverpool for â‚¬72 million. Who is the second most expensive? Gianluigi Buffon Manuel Neuer

Ederson Samir HandanoviÄ‡

9. Former Welsh international Sam Warburton announced his retirement this week. How old is the ex-Lions captain? 28 29

30 31