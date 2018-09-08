Zebo and Ryan cross for erratic Racing in demolition of Agen

FORMER MUNSTERMEN DONNACHA Ryan and Simon Zebo dotted down as Racing 92′s unpredictable season took an upswing on Saturday.

The Parisians scored seven first-half tries — nine in total — en route to a 59-7 home victory over Agen at the U Arena.

Racing won at Toulon on opening week, but were thrashed at home by Clermont in the second round — a game in which Ireland international Zebo scored his first competitive try for the club.

On Saturday, they leapt ahead with a second-minute try by Virimi Vakatawa before Zebo’s former provincial and international teammate Donnacha Ryan went over two minutes later.

Nicholas Metge hit back for the visitors but that only provoked a deluge from the rampant hosts.

Racing scored four more tries before the game was 30 minutes old, the last by Joe Rokocoko, who four minutes later was sent to the sin bin. That did not slow Racing, and hooker Camille Chat increased the lead to 49-7 by half-time.

Zebo scored one of two second-half Racing tries: Vakatawa exploded through the Agen defence before supplying the Cork man who took it home.

Racing again found themselves playing the last seven minutes without Rokocoko, who, this time, received a red card.

© Agence France-Presse

