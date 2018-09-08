This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 September, 2018
Zebo and Ryan cross for erratic Racing in demolition of Agen

Simon Zebo has two tries in two games after Racing laid waste to Agen in the Top 14.

By AFP Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 9:22 PM
39 minutes ago 2,872 Views 2 Comments
Image: Racing 92
Image: Racing 92

FORMER MUNSTERMEN DONNACHA Ryan and Simon Zebo dotted down as Racing 92′s unpredictable season took an upswing on Saturday.

The Parisians scored seven first-half tries — nine in total — en route to a 59-7 home victory over Agen at the U Arena.

Racing won at Toulon on opening week, but were thrashed at home by Clermont in the second round — a game in which Ireland international Zebo scored his first competitive try for the club.

On Saturday, they leapt ahead with a second-minute try by Virimi Vakatawa before Zebo’s former provincial and international teammate Donnacha Ryan went over two minutes later.

Nicholas Metge hit back for the visitors but that only provoked a deluge from the rampant hosts.

Racing scored four more tries before the game was 30 minutes old, the last by Joe Rokocoko, who four minutes later was sent to the sin bin. That did not slow Racing, and hooker Camille Chat increased the lead to 49-7 by half-time.

Zebo scored one of two second-half Racing tries: Vakatawa exploded through the Agen defence before supplying the Cork man who took it home.

Racing again found themselves playing the last seven minutes without Rokocoko, who, this time, received a red card.

© Agence France-Presse

Geordan Murphy makes winning start as Leicester interim boss with dramatic Premiership win

AFP

