This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment

The Newcastle spoke about appointed referee Andre Marriner prior to the draw against Crystal Palace, and the FA has taken action

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,462 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4254010
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Rafael Benitez has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for comments made about referee Andre Marriner in relation to Wilfried Zaha’s request for protection.

Crystal Palace winger Zaha said after his side’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on September 15 – for which Marriner was the fourth official – he felt he would have to sustain a broken leg in a tackle for an opponent to be sent off.

Benitez responded to that last Friday ahead of Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Palace, saying the FA should deal with Zaha’s claims and that appointed referee “Marriner will not have this in the back of his head”.

The FA has taken issue with Benitez’s naming of Marriner in the build-up to the match.

The governing body banned managers from making pre-match remarks about referees in August 2009, saying at the time they were “improper” and would be “dealt with accordingly”.

Benitez has until 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on 28 September to respond to the charge.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    LEINSTER
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    'There is an edge to Sean in everything he does': Leinster excited to have O'Brien back in harness
    Sean O'Brien in contention for Connacht trip as he returns to full training
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie