  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nadal surrenders world number one to Federer as Thiem ends remarkable clay run

Roger Federer will move back to world number one after Dominic Thiem stunningly ended Rafael Nadal’s remarkable clay-court run.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 7:10 PM
32 minutes ago 554 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4008213
Rafael Nadal during his defeat to Dominic Thiem
Rafael Nadal during his defeat to Dominic Thiem
Rafael Nadal during his defeat to Dominic Thiem

DOMINIC THIEM INFLICTED Rafael Nadal’s first defeat on clay since the Austrian’s victory over him in Rome last year to reach the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, meaning Roger Federer will return to world number one.

Nadal went into Friday’s contest having won 50 successive sets on the red dirt since his loss to Thiem at the Internazionali d’Italia last May.

But that remarkable streak was brought to a close as Nadal surrendered the opener, and Thiem refused to let the momentum slip as he delivered a stirring second-set showing to win 7-5 6-3.

Last month’s quarter-finals in Monte Carlo had seen Nadal demolish Thiem 6-0 6-2, but the world number seven was inspired on this occasion.

Federer will therefore move back to the top of the rankings, despite taking the clay-court season off, but of more consequence is a performance from Thiem that suggests Nadal may have a genuine rival at the French Open.

Nadal had to save two break points in the opening game of the match but Thiem did not waste his next opportunity when further signs of vulnerability emerged in the seventh game.

A routine forehand was sent into the net to hand Thiem a break point, which he took courtesy of a fierce forehand that proved too hot for Nadal to handle.

But Thiem looked to have cracked under the pressure of potentially taking a set from the ‘King of Clay’ when he let slip a set point and then fired long twice in succession to hand the break back.

Yet what followed was an uncharacteristically sloppy service game from Nadal and Thiem made no mistake in capitalising, claiming the initiative once more as the Spaniard failed to clear the net with a point-blank forehand.

Thiem held his nerve to seal the set with an ace and he refused to let his foot off the pedal in the second.

Nadal staved off four break points in the third game, but surviving a fifth proved beyond him, an off-balance forehand leaving him trailing once more.

Further evidence that this was to be Thiem’s day came as he fought back from 15-40 down in the next game to hold thanks to a magnificent drop-volley and an unreturnable serve, only to then allow Nadal to level at 3-3 with an errant forehand.

However, parity was short-lived. Nadal fired long off his backhand side to once more go a break behind and there would be no chance for another reprieve as Thiem held to love before a searing cross-court forehand wrapped up the contest, his excellent performance serving as a reminder that the King is indeed beatable on clay.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
LIVERPOOL
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points
Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie