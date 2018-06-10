This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'King of Clay' Nadal clinches 11th French Open title despite injury scare

The Spaniard defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in three sets at Roland Garros.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 5:19 PM
44 minutes ago 1,326 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4063581
Nadal after wrapping up the victory.
Image: Alessandra Tarantino
Nadal after wrapping up the victory.
Nadal after wrapping up the victory.
Image: Alessandra Tarantino

RAFAEL NADAL CLAIMED an 11th French Open title today with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem, despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final.

The 32-year-old world number one now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the final set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match point when Thiem fired a backhand long.

“It’s really incredible. I played a great match against a great player,” said Nadal.

“I had tough moment in the third set with cramps in my hand. I was very scared but that’s sport — it was very humid. To win 11 times here — it’s fantastic and not something I ever dreamed of.”

Nadal joins Australia’s Margaret Court as the only player to win 11 titles at the same major.

Victory also took Nadal’s record at Roland Garros to 86 wins and just two losses.

France Tennis French Open Holding back the tears. Source: Alessandra Tarantino

For Thiem, playing in his first Slam final, it was a tremendous letdown for a player who is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard on clay in the last two years.

With a celebrity audience — including actors Hugh Grant and Tim Roth as well as French stars Marion Cotillard and Jean Dujardin — watching, Nadal flew out of the blocks.

He reeled off the first six points for a 2-0 lead before Thiem settled and repaired the damage for 2-2.

The Austrian speared a 222 km/h ace just for good measure in the fourth game to save a break point.

He saved another two in the 11-minute sixth game, a performance cheered by the crowd who briefly became more animated when glum-looking French football icon Zinedine Zidane was spotted in the stadium.

Despite matching Nadal forehand for forehand, Thiem was undone in the 10th game when three errors handed Nadal the opening set after 52 minutes on court.

A wild, misguided forehand sealed his fate, one of 18 unforced errors to Nadal’s 12 in the set.

In their previous nine meetings, all on clay, the man who took the opening set went on to win the match.

That scenario loomed again with Nadal going to 2-0 in the second set on a fifth break point as Thiem fired another backhand wide.

Thiem wasted a break point in the seventh game as Nadal collected a time violation for taking too long to serve.

France Tennis French Open Dominic Thiem. Source: Alessandra Tarantino

The world number one saved it and went on to secure a two sets lead when yet another backhand from the Austrian drifted wide.

Thiem was under the cosh, saving four break points in the first game of the third set before Nadal inevitably broke for 2-1.

Bizarrely, Nadal then halted playing in the fourth game complaining of pain in his left hand and stretching his middle finger.

He still won the game anyway before summoning the doctor and trainer courtside.

Whatever the problem, his dominance remained and a love game took him to 4-2 before he eventially sealed victory on a fifth match point when the Austrian fired another backhand long.

(C) AFP 2018

‘I could have knocked him out in the first round but what good would that have done me?’

Santa Cruz wins rematch to hold onto WBA featherweight title, Crawford stops Horn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
Ex-Wales boss Coleman accepts job in China after sacking from relegated Sunderland
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie