  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The knee is fine' - After injury ruined end of 2017, Nadal back ahead of Australian Open

The first Grand Slam of the year starts next Monday at Melbourne Park.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 8:22 AM
12 hours ago 1,521 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3787463
Rafael Nadal of Spain is seen in action during match two of the Kooyong Classic against Richard Gasquet.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Rafael Nadal of Spain is seen in action during match two of the Kooyong Classic against Richard Gasquet.
Rafael Nadal of Spain is seen in action during match two of the Kooyong Classic against Richard Gasquet.
Image: AAP/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Rafael Nadal lost his first match of the year 6-4, 7-5 to Richard Gasquet at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday, but said he was happy after his troublesome knee held up “fine”.

Nadal’s knee injury hampered the end of his 2017 season and forced him to skip last week’s Brisbane International, but he was able to give it a workout at the non-tour event in Melbourne.

Though he lost in straight sets, the Spaniard said he would keep working hard until the start of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park next Monday.

“I”m very happy to be back in Australia,” he said. “I had a heavy year in 2017 and I started my preparation later than usual.

“But I’ve arrived in plenty of time. It’s great to get the feeling once again of playing a match.

“This was a good test for me after some good training, that’s the most important thing.”

The 16-time Grand Slam winner was far from his best in the exhibition encounter against a player he has beaten 15-0 on the ATP Tour in a rivalry dating back to junior days.

Nadal, 31, heads the entry list for the Australian Open and said he will be ready to front up for the first round.

“The knee is fine,” he said in answer to the inevitable question. “I’m here.

“If I was not feeling good I would not be here, so that’s good news.

“I’ll train hard over the next few days for the Australian Open, I will be ready.”

- ‘Best in history’ -

Nadal is not playing any more matches at Kooyong, but he is also scheduled to turn out for a Tie Break Tens tournament at Melbourne Park on Wednesday evening.

Gasquet, who missed Kooyong last year through illness and injury, was happy to get even an informal win over the Spaniard.

TENNIS KOOYONG CLASSIC Richard Gasquet of France (left) and Rafael Nadal of Spain shake hands after the match. Source: AAP/PA Images

“It’s always a pleasure to play Rafa — I hope to beat him one day on the ATP before retiring. He’s a friend of mine and it’s great to play him,” he said.

“I’m happy with how I’m playing after a test against Rafa, who along with Federer is the best in history.”

Gasquet took the opening set, relying on a single break for 5-4 before serving it out against an opponent still trying to shake off the rust of inactivity.

The Frenchman found himself in more of a battle in the second set despite going up a double break for 3-0.

The deficit barely bothered Nadal, who showed some of his classic form in closing the gap to 3-3.

Gasquet forced Nadal to save break points throughout as the pair stayed level-pegging.

But the Frenchman finally broke for 6-5 and claimed victory with a smash winner on his first match point a game later.

Separately, Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Belgian world number seven David Goffin 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

In the women’s competition, Germany’s Andrea Petkovic rallied to defeat Australian teenager Destanee Aiava 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in windy conditions.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

[embed id="embed_1"]

Make mine a double! Ireland’s teen sensation wins second major US tournament

‘I’m not finished playing tennis yet’: Andy Murray goes under the knife in Australia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie