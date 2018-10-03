This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Perfect Rakitic strike and Messi magic ensures Barca beat Spurs

The Argentine scored twice to shut down hopes of a Spurs comeback.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,299 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4267472

ANOTHER LEO MESSI Wembley masterclass and a sublime strike from Ivan Rakitic got Barcelona back in the groove as they clinched a pulsating 4-2 victory against Tottenham on.

Britain Soccer Champions League Source: Frank Augstein

Ernesto Valverde’s side arrived in London for the Champions League Group B tie amid a mini-crisis after failing to win their last three La Liga games.

But the Spanish champions have fond memories of the English national stadium, where they won the European Cup in 1992 and 2011, and they were revitalised by the sight of the iconic venue.

Aided by a rush of blood from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Barcelona went ahead after only 92 seconds as Philippe Coutinho scored their quickest Champions League goal since 2005.

Rakitic stole the spotlight midway through the first half when the Croatia midfielder struck with a thunderous half-volley.

In a dramatic second half, Tottenham’s Harry Kane reduced the deficit before the majestic Messi added Barcelona’s third.

Erik Lamela’s deflected strike kept Tottenham in the hunt, but Messi capped a mesmerising performance in the final moments to give Barca a second successive group-stage victory as they emerged from their recent struggles.

Tottenham are in danger of crashing out at the group stage for the second time in three years.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have lost both of their group matches after a 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan in their opener. They head to PSV Eindhoven for their next European fixture on October 24 knowing a win is essential as they already trail Barca and Inter by six points.

It took Messi less than two minutes to show reports of Barca’s demise were greatly exaggerated.

Taking possession on the halfway line, Messi was pressured by Son Heung-Min, but his devastating response was simply sublime.

Messi twisted away from Son as if swatting away an annoying fly, then unfurled a perfectly-weighted pass that picked out Jordi Alba’s run behind Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier.

Alba alertly picked out Coutinho on the edge on the penalty area and, with Lloris having needlessly rushed off his line, the former Liverpool forward was able to fire into the empty net.

It was a bad mistake by Lloris in the French World Cup winner’s first appearance since August after a torrid period marred by a thigh injury and his arrest for drink-driving.

Tottenham were decimated by injuries to Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele and it took 25 minutes before they finally had a shot when Kane brought a routine save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That was only a brief respite for Tottenham as Valverde’s team doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Once again the creation and execution were breath-taking.

Messi clipped a pass to Luis Suarez before Coutinho smartly hooked the ball back from the touchline to the edge of the area, where Rakitic launched himself into the air for an agile half-volley that flashed past Lloris.

Britain Soccer Champions League Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Messi was toying with Tottenham and it seemed only a matter of how many Barcelona would win by when he glided away for a shot that struck a post early in the second half.

Spellbound by Messi’s magic, Tottenham backed off again moments later as the striker hit the woodwork for a second time.

Yet Kane gave Tottenham a lifeline when the England forward netted against the run of play in the 52nd minute.

Powering into the Barca area with intent, Kane side-stepped Nelson Semedo and planted a powerful low strike into the far corner for his 10th goal in 12 Champions League appearances.

Messi had the perfect response in the 56th minute when he cantered onto Alba’s pass and side-footed past Lloris.

Tottenham refused to surrender and Lamela set up a tense finale when his 66th minute shot deflected off Clement Lenglet and flew past ter Stegen.

But Messi had the last word when he slotted home from Alba’s cross to ease Barca’s nerves in the 90th minute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    Rodgers unhappy over venue change: 'I've never been to Murrayfield in my life'
    Neymar bags a hat-trick as PSG rebound from Liverpool loss
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    RYDER CUP
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie