Friday 28 September, 2018
Five-star Goff powers Rams to first 4-0 start in 17 years

Former number 1 pick Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns as the LA Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 8:52 AM
Image: Jae C. Hong
Image: Jae C. Hong

JARED GOFF THREW for five touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings here Thursday.

Goff produced a masterful display at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Rams improved to 4-0, underscoring the NFC West team’s status as potential Super Bowl contenders.

The 23-year-old quarterback, chosen by the Rams with the number one overall pick in the 2016 draft, made 26 of 33 to finish with 465 yards.

The defeat meant the Vikings slipped to 1-2-1 in the NFC North.

An entertaining game saw Goff and Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins go toe-to-toe before the Rams defense took control late on to seal victory.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Cousins, who threw for 423 yards drew first blood with the opening drive of the game, picking out wide receiver Aldrick Robinson for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

The Rams hit back on the next drive however, Goff leading the hosts on a 12-play 75-yard drive that culminated in Todd Gurley snaffling an eight-yard pass for the score.

With Minnesota restricted to a 37-yard Dan Bailey field goal on their next drive, it was Los Angeles who struck back.

This time Goff spotted a wide open Cooper Kupp to send the receiver into the end zone with a 70-yard pass to make it 14-10.

Robinson grabbed his second touchdown of the night to restore Minnesota’s lead at 17-14 on the next drive. 

Again the Rams response was immediate, with Goff threading a sublime pass into the arms of Kupp at the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Soon afterwards, Goff went deep to Brandin Cooks who outsprinted the cover for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Rams 28-17 ahead. 

A Bailey field goal cut the Rams lead to 28-20 at half-time, but the hosts restored their 11-point advantage with a Sam Ficken field goal in the third quarter.

goff-jared-getty-ftr_1g374xnodfhrm1njlfu8wjlawv Jared Goff

The Vikings cut the Rams lead to three points when Cousins connected with the superb Adam Thielen from 45 yards before adding a two-point conversion.

The Rams halted the fightback when Goff again exposed the Vikings secondary with a 31-yard pass over the top to Robert Woods for a touchdown.

Bailey made it a seven-point game with another field goal at 38-21.

The Vikings had one last chance with a late drive but Cousins was sacked and Aaron Donald recovered as the Rams closed out the win.

© – AFP, 2018 

