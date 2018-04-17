  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rangers suspend club captain and ex-Scotland international following Celtic thrashing

Scotland striker Kenny Miller and club captain Lee Wallace have been punished.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,933 Views 7 Comments
Kenny Miller is one of the Rangers players who has been suspended.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

RANGERS SUSPENDED FORMER Scotland striker Kenny Miller and club captain Lee Wallace on Tuesday after a disciplinary meeting following the club’s 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The pair were called to a meeting at Ibrox amid claims they undermined manager Graeme Murty during a heated post-match analysis on Sunday.

“Rangers can confirm two players, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller, have this morning been suspended pending investigation into a team-related incident,” said a statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

“The club will make no further comment until this investigation has been completed.”

Neither player featured in the game. Miller, 38, is in the final weeks of his contract and was an unused substitute while club captain Wallace, 30, was not in the squad.

There were more signs of internal strife at Hampden with both Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacting angrily after being substituted, before Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other as they left the pitch.

Murty only has a deal as Rangers boss until the summer and was given little reassurance he would be kept on in a statement to fans by chairman Dave King last week.

– © AFP 2018

