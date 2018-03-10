  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rangers must be sh***ing themselves for Old Firm clash – Sutton

The former England striker believes that the Bhoys will be fired up and ready to take the Ibrox club down a peg or two.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 2:40 PM
3 hours ago 5,247 Views 9 Comments
Image: Steve Welsh
Image: Steve Welsh

Chris Sutton believes that a few Rangers players will be sh***ing themselves ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm meeting with Celtic.

The Gers have closed the gap on the Bhoys at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table to six points and could move to within three of their great rivals if they were to win the fixture at Ibrox, albeit having played a game more. 

It is a match that Graeme Murty’s side seem to feel they have a strong chance in, given their celebration that greeted the Scottish Cup semi-final draw, which also paired Glasgow’s two biggest clubs for a showdown in mid-April.

Sutton, though, believes that was little more than bluster.

“I’d ask the question, were they cheering because they were happy with the draw – or was it a total bluff?” he wrote in his column for the Daily Record.

“Come on. The closer we get to kick-off the more reality will kick in. They will be s****ing themselves when they go to bed tonight.”

Having won nine of their last 10 games, their confidence is up, but Sutton believes the actions of the Ibrox club will only inspire Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“I would have loved to have heard that stuff when I was a player. It would only make me even more determined to ram it right back down their throats,” he said.

“I’d see this as a brilliant opportunity. Deep down I’d be thinking, this is a chance to prove you’re not really up to much – and we’re going to bash you.

“The motivation for Celtic should come from the fact they’ve not been very good this season and it’s about time they did something about it.

“But the ridiculous stuff from the Rangers dressing room only cranks it up a notch.”

Although Rangers held Celtic to a scoreless draw in the New Year derby match, they have not beaten their cross-city rivals over 90 minutes since March 25, 2012.

- Omni

Rashford on the double as United remain second with defeat of Klopp’s Reds

