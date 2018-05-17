  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Raptors congratulate Dwane Casey for being a Coach-Of-The-Year finalist... days after they fired him

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey…

By Business Insider Thursday 17 May 2018, 8:16 PM
Casey was sacked earlier this week.
Image: Aaron Vincent Elkaim/PA Images


Image: Aaron Vincent Elkaim/PA Images

FORMER TORONTO RAPTORS head coach Dwane Casey was named as one of three finalists for NBA Coach of the Year, joining Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics.

The announcement comes just five days after Casey was fired by the Raptors following their second-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs.

The move led to a lot of backlash for dismissing a coach who seemingly overachieved with a team that ended up with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and who had led the Raptors to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.

But the announcement was made even more awkward when the Raptors’ social media team congratulated Casey on the distinction.

The responses were as expected:

Published with permission from:

Business Insider
