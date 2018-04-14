Former Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus added to Pro14 board

FORMER MUNSTER DIRECTOR of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been added to the Pro14 board, as the competition looks to strengthen its relationship with South Africa Rugby.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Erasmus, now the Springbok’s director of rugby, joins the board along with SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux after a number of ‘productive’ meetings with local stakeholders during Munster’s recent tour of South Africa.

The appointments follow the addition of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings to the Pro14 at the start of the current campaign.

“To have the CEO and the Director of Rugby of another Tier 1 nation join the Board is another important step forward for the Pro14 Rugby and for the relationship with South African rugby,” said Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi.

“We have made great strides this season in expanding into a new territory in keeping with the DNA of the championship as a pioneering cross-border competition and these appointments only serve to reinforce that progress.”

Erasmus added: “I had the privilege of coaching in the Guinness PRO14, and it found it to be very competitive and hugely popular. To serve on the Board will be a great honour and I am looking forward to working with the other directors.

“The competition has opened a new door to South African players and coaches, with our two franchise teams playing against some of the best players in Europe on a weekly basis and in very different weather conditions. We can only benefit from our involvement in this competition.”

