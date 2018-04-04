Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest

FORMER ENGLAND SKIPPER Ray Wilkins has passed away at just 61.
The ex Chelsea, Man Utd and AC Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest last week and had been in an induced coma in a London hospital since.
“Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed,” the Blues said in a statement.
Wilkins won 84 caps for his country, appearing at the 1984 and ’86 World Cups.
A cultured midfielder, he won the FA Cup while with Ron Atkinson’s United in 1983 and bagged a Scottish top division title with Rangers in 1989 after a stint in Italy with the Rossoneri and a season with PSG.
He was a regular pundit on Sky Sports as well as TalkSport.
