  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season

Real Madrid struggled without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo as they were beaten 1-0 away at lowly Espanyol on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 9:35 PM
4 hours ago 5,253 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3875776
Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol
Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol
Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol

ZINEDINE ZIDANEâ€™S DECISION to rest Cristiano Ronaldo backfired as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss away at Espanyol on Tuesday.

Gerard Moreno was the hero for the hosts, slamming home a half-volley deep into injury time, as Quique Sanchez Floresâ€™ side recorded their first victory overÂ Madrid since 2007.

Ronaldo had scored eight goals in his last two trips to the RCDE Stadium but Zidane opted to leave the Portuguese forward at home, no doubt with next weekâ€™s Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in mind.

Minus their top scorer, as well as the influential midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, a much-changed Madrid struggled for fluency against opponents they have recently put to the sword.

The Spanish champions saw their run of five wins in all competitions come to an unexpected end at a venue that has seen La Ligaâ€™s heavyweights struggle this season.

Having already held runaway leaders Barcelona, as well as inflicting Atletico Madridâ€™s solitary league defeat so far in the campaign, Espanyol stunned their illustrious opponents with Morenoâ€™s dramatic winner.

All eyes were on Gareth Bale to provide the firepower forÂ Madrid, yet he couldnâ€™t mark his landmark 116th LaLiga appearance â€“ equalling David Beckhamâ€™s record for a British player in the competition -Â  by finding the net.

The Welshman had his teamâ€™s best chance in the contest, sending a close-range header straight at Diego Lopez, who reacted quickly to palm the ball down before gratefully collecting the rebound, in the early stages.

Madrid now sit 14 points off Barcelona having played a game more, and seven behind neighbours AtlÃ©tico who also have a game in hand over their bitter rivals.

Valencia, in fourth place, sit two points behind Zidaneâ€™s men but have also played a game less.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'â‚¬222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
IRELAND
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
SCOTLAND
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie