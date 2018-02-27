Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season

ZINEDINE ZIDANEâ€™S DECISION to rest Cristiano Ronaldo backfired as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss away at Espanyol on Tuesday.

Gerard Moreno was the hero for the hosts, slamming home a half-volley deep into injury time, as Quique Sanchez Floresâ€™ side recorded their first victory overÂ Madrid since 2007.

Ronaldo had scored eight goals in his last two trips to the RCDE Stadium but Zidane opted to leave the Portuguese forward at home, no doubt with next weekâ€™s Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in mind.

Minus their top scorer, as well as the influential midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, a much-changed Madrid struggled for fluency against opponents they have recently put to the sword.

The Spanish champions saw their run of five wins in all competitions come to an unexpected end at a venue that has seen La Ligaâ€™s heavyweights struggle this season.

Having already held runaway leaders Barcelona, as well as inflicting Atletico Madridâ€™s solitary league defeat so far in the campaign, Espanyol stunned their illustrious opponents with Morenoâ€™s dramatic winner.

All eyes were on Gareth Bale to provide the firepower forÂ Madrid, yet he couldnâ€™t mark his landmark 116th LaLiga appearance â€“ equalling David Beckhamâ€™s record for a British player in the competition -Â by finding the net.

The Welshman had his teamâ€™s best chance in the contest, sending a close-range header straight at Diego Lopez, who reacted quickly to palm the ball down before gratefully collecting the rebound, in the early stages.

Madrid now sit 14 points off Barcelona having played a game more, and seven behind neighbours AtlÃ©tico who also have a game in hand over their bitter rivals.

Valencia, in fourth place, sit two points behind Zidaneâ€™s men but have also played a game less.

