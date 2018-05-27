This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of thousands of ecstatic fans

They know how to celebrate in the Spanish capital at this stage.

By AFP Sunday 27 May 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,467 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039428
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

TENS OF THOUSANDS of ecstatic fans lined the streets of the Spanish capital to greet Real Madrid’s players as they returned home Sunday after winning their third Champions League title in a row in Kiev.

Elated fans cheered and waved club scarves as an open-top bus carrying the squad and the trophy made its way to the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles.

Some children sat on the shoulders of their parents to get a better look as the bus went by.

The giant white bus was emblazoned with the phrase “Campeones 13″ and the club’s crest to mark their record-extending 13th European Cup success.

Team captain Sergio Ramos and other players waved and filmed the crowd with mobile phones from the top of the bus, which was escorted by police on horseback.

Ramos took the walkway set up over the plaza’s fountain and draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with the club’s scarf and flag as the crowd cheered.

He and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo then held up the trophy over their heads as white confetti rained down and the Queen anthem “We are the Champions” blared out from loudspeakers.

“I had to be here and celebrate this win with them,” Ivan Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student who wore a pink Cristiano Ronaldo jersey and a Real Madrid scarf wrapped around his neck, told AFP at the plaza.

The bus then made its way to Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium where a celebration with fireworks will later be held.

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool Source: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Roughly 80,000 people packed the stadium on Saturday night to watch Real’s 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool on eight giant screens.

The crowd erupted in delight at the final whistle, breaking out in familiar chants of “Campeones, campeones”.

Earlier on Sunday at a reception at the headquarters of the Madrid regional government, Ramos joked that winning the Champions League was “turning into a routine”.

“In the difficult moments, when people doubted us, this team showed it has pride and ambition, that it does not get tired of winning,” he added.

“I think this is the key of this success, along with having a great coach.”

Real’s “decimotercera,” or 13th title in the competition, moved them six clear of second-placed AC Milan in the all-time honours list, after lifting the trophy for a remarkable fourth time in five seasons.

Former French international Zidane also became the first coach to win three consecutive Champions League crowns, despite having spent less than three years at the helm.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself

Watch: Cork City’s Kieran Sadlier scores an outrageous goal from his own box

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Do you agree with our Ireland team to face France?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
REAL MADRID
'I lost Liverpool the game' â Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie