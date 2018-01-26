Real Madrid in for Neymar, Chelsea target out-of-favour Arsenal star and all today's transfer gossip

Updated at 15.24

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Neymar. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

According to reports, PSG will allow Neymar to join Real Madrid if the Brazilian helps deliver Champions League success for the French club this season.

Dortmund and Chelsea are both believed to be interested in out-of-favour Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Source: Imago/PA Images

Meanwhile, the Gunners appear to be no closer to signing Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the two clubs negotiating over the player’s valuation.

Out-of-favour PSG winger Lucas Moura appears to be closing in on a Tottenham move, with the player currently in London for talks.

West Ham United's Reece Oxford. Source: Nigel French

West Ham youngster Reece Oxford looks set to remain on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach until the end of the season.

In other Hammers news, the club are reportedly planning a £15 million bid for Fulham’s Tom Cairney.

James Maddison, Norwich City. Source: EMPICS Sport

The London club are also understood to have made a £12 million bid for 21-year-old Norwich midfielder James Maddison.

Arsenal still hope to purchase young Corinthians midfielder Maycon, as they look to bolster their squad following Alexis Sanchez’s departure.

Retro deal of the day: Dominic Foley, Wolves to Watford, 1999

Source: EMPICS Sport

Former Ireland international Foley joined Watford from Wolves on a free transfer in 1999, as he was re-signed by his old boss Graham Taylor.

He managed five goals in 33 appearances in four years with the Hornets, going on loan to various clubs on several occasions during that period.

Somewhat unusually for an Irish footballer (particularly in that era), he was willing to try his luck elsewhere in Europe, including stints in Greece (Ethnikos Piraeus) and Portugal (Braga).

Following a short ill-fated spell at Bohemians, he enjoyed success later in his career in Belgium, establishing himself as an important player for Gent and Cercle Brugge, scoring 50 times in 182 competitive matches.

Foley retired after a short spell with Limerick in 2012. Since moving away from the playing side of the game, he has set up a football academy near his home in Charleville.

The Cork native speaks glowingly of his time in Belgium and is critical of the way football is taught in Ireland.

“Technically, we do fall behind in Ireland because, in many cases, kids might only have one ball in a training session,” he said, in a 2016 interview with The42. “An U10 session here at my local club, they might only have two balls between 20 players. A kid might touch the ball twice in a whole session. Every kid should have their own ball to go through their own technical drills. They should be touching the ball hundreds of times each in a session. How can a kid improve by touching a ball two or three times in a session? That’s bringing it back down to basics.”

