'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League

The ex-England stars are confident that the Reds can beat Roma tonight and then cause Madrid major problems

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,204 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3989514
'Can they rely on luck one more time?'

FRANK LAMPARD AND Steven Gerrard believe Liverpool can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and that Zinedine Zidane’s men should be ‘worried’.

The Spanish side beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw at Santiago Bernabeu, with goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s howler gifting Karim Benzema the decisive strike.

Liverpool must beat Roma in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, and hold a commanding 5-2 lead over their Italian counterparts.

Provided they can avoid a 3-0 defeat, or worse, in the deciding leg in Italy, Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Real in Ukraine in the showpiece, and both of the former England midfielders believe that the Reds have the weapons in their armoury to down Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Speaking on BT Sport after Real’s clash with Bayern, Gerrard said:

“It’s an incredible achievement [three straight finals], but it was desperate at times for Real. They were all over place at back. Bayern will be full of regret. They were dominant over two legs and the far better team for me.

“Real should be worried, because this Madrid team have major problems at full back and crosses, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andrew] Robertson are two of the best crossers in Premier League.

“On what you’ve seen over two legs, you think Liverpool can really hurt this Real team.”

Lampard, meanwhile, believes Bayern were the better team in the Spanish capital, and feels Real are weaker than they have been at any other point under Zinedine Zidane’s management.

“Bayern were fantastic. We’ve all been there and there is no worse feeling in football when you know you deserve the result,” he added.

“This Real team is not same as the last few years, despite great success this year they are at a lower level.

He concluded: “Liverpool scored the most goals in the group stages and have carried on in knockouts. If they keep the momentum they can win this.”

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
'English football has a weaker mentality' - Kane bites back at social media jibes
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
