Reed takes a swipe at Spieth and Furyk after USA's Ryder Cup hammering

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice.”

By The42 Team Monday 1 Oct 2018, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,098 Views 4 Comments
Patrick Reed

PATRICK REED SAID egos were an issue for the USA Ryder Cup team and took a swipe at Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk following Europe’s crushing victory.

Reed and Spieth formed a formidable pairing at both the 2014 event at Gleneagles and in the USA’s Hazeltine triumph two years ago, but they were kept apart at Le Golf National.

Masters champion Reed teamed up with Tiger Woods in the fourballs, losing both matches against inspired Europe duo Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, as Spieth was paired with Justin Thomas for both the foursomes and fourballs.

Reed said Spieth did not want to play with him on the outskirts of Paris, where Europe regained the famous trophy with an emphatic 17.5 – 10.5 win yesterday.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the New York Times. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan.

“When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Reed felt captain Furyk should have altered the pairings following the opening session, stating: “I thought he might go back with the groups that have worked in the past.”

The outspoken Texan also questioned why he was not selected for the foursomes.

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” he said.

There was no word from Reed in a team media conference when he and Spieth were asked about not being paired together, but the three-time major champion replied: “We were totally involved in every decision that was made,” adding that, “Jim allowed it to be a player-friendly environment.”

Reed said of that moment in the New York Times later on: “I was looking at him [Spieth] like I was about to light the room up like Phil [Mickelson, when he criticised captain Tom Watson] in ’14.”

World number 15 Reed, who won his singles match against Tyrrell Hatton, added: “Every day, I saw ‘Leave your egos at the door’. They [Europe] do that better than us.”

