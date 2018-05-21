This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Legend,' 'iconic,' 'dual star' - tributes pour in for 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley

Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Noelle Healy are among those marking the end of an incredible inter-county career.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 May 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 856 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4025624
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN pouring in for 18-time All-Ireland champion Rena Buckley, who has announced her retirement from inter-county football and camogie.

The dual player confirmed the news to The42 this afternoon following an interview with independent.ie over the weekend, in which she discussed her wishes to pursue other things in life beyond sport.

Buckley, who will continue to play both sports at club level, became the most decorated player in GAA history last year after she captained the Cork camogie team to All-Ireland success following a dramatic victory over rivals Kilkenny.

The 11-time All-Star decided to take a year out from inter-county football last year to focus solely on the small ball game for Cork, and her future was undecided after she did not return to either panel at the beginning of this season.

Her decision to leave the inter-county game brings an incredible career to a close and tributes are being posted online in her honour.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

18-time All-Ireland champion Rena Buckley retires from inter-county scene

Cork forward Robbie O’Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
MUNSTER
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Gloucester 'thrilled' to announce signing of Munster second row Grobler
'I don’t want my last Munster game to be losing to Leinster'
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie