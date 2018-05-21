'Legend,' 'iconic,' 'dual star' - tributes pour in for 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN pouring in for 18-time All-Ireland champion Rena Buckley, who has announced her retirement from inter-county football and camogie.

The dual player confirmed the news to The42 this afternoon following an interview with independent.ie over the weekend, in which she discussed her wishes to pursue other things in life beyond sport.

Buckley, who will continue to play both sports at club level, became the most decorated player in GAA history last year after she captained the Cork camogie team to All-Ireland success following a dramatic victory over rivals Kilkenny.

The 11-time All-Star decided to take a year out from inter-county football last year to focus solely on the small ball game for Cork, and her future was undecided after she did not return to either panel at the beginning of this season.

Her decision to leave the inter-county game brings an incredible career to a close and tributes are being posted online in her honour.

Thank you @RenaBucks What a career you had. — Fiona Coghlan (@CoghlanFiona) May 21, 2018

Best of luck in retirement to a great of the game @CorkCamogie legend @RenaBucks 🙌 🔴⚪️🔴

🏆 7 Camogie All-Ireland titles & 11 Ladies Football All-Ireland Titles

⭐️ 5 All-Stars Awards

🏆 2017 Players' Player of the Year

Just some of her incredible career achievements!! pic.twitter.com/hfwPgECyLy — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) May 21, 2018

Best of luck and thank you to Rena Buckley as she announces her retirement from Inter -County G.A.A - After an outstanding career with both Cork Camogie and football - Winning 11 football and 7 Camogie All Ireland Titles - And 10 All Star Awards! https://t.co/c5hhHlnHSi pic.twitter.com/aPD0HawK4L — Reardens (@Reardenscork) May 21, 2018

An iconic figure and great athlete. Rena Buckley didn't just improve the teams she played in she improved the sports she played in. #rena https://t.co/alRYQTDzJE — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) May 21, 2018

What a career this woman has had . A true ambassador of our gaelic games. Congratulations on a what can only be described as a phenomenal career #ladyinred #18allirelandmedals pic.twitter.com/eJxTSeeit5 — Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) May 21, 2018

Excellent article on "Rebel Rena " in the Irish independent. 👍😊Well deserved @RenaBucks 👏👏 What a career. What a legend. If this was a male player it'd be all over the news. #legend #somewomanforonewoman pic.twitter.com/hDIplYNcP2 — Ailish Cornyn (@ailishcornyn6) May 20, 2018

18 All Irelands; 10 All Stars; 6 camogie & football doubles; and the only player to captain their county to the summit in both codes. An indelible legacy that will permeate our games forever more. Comhghairdeas @RenaBucks on an INCREDIBLE career - all the best in retirement!❤️ pic.twitter.com/FIqqvWgdSP — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) May 21, 2018

🐐



What a career . We’ll never see the likes again (Hopefully 😥) . Congrats @RenaBucks ! https://t.co/DVNhzIXXBU — Noëlle Healy (@NoelleHealy) May 21, 2018

Rena Buckley, such a phenomenal impact on Irish sport! ⭐️ 🏆 🔴 https://t.co/ajwgWkJJxV — Off The Ball (@offtheball) May 21, 2018

There are not enough words to describe what Rena Buckley is to the GAA. The (many) accolades tell one half of the story, but her integrity, humility, drive & commitment tell the other. What an inspirational figure & a true legend of the game. #ThanksRena https://t.co/y5VsK4PN67 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) May 21, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!